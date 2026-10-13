Teksan Brings Together Partners From More Than 60 Countries In Istanbul

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Burak Başeğmezler shared Teksan's aim of building on its experience of over thirty years under second-generation management, as well as its approach to global growth.

Teksan Global Partners Summit brought together more than 200 participants from over 60 countries in Istanbul.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Teksan Global Partners Summit brought together more than 200 participants from over 60 countries in Istanbul. Held at The Grand Tarabya Hotel under the theme“Think Big”, the three-day event focused on Teksan's new investments, growth ambitions and developments in the global generator market.Teksan welcomed its international partner network to Istanbul for Teksan Global Partners Summit on 2–4 October 2026. Hosted at The Grand Tarabya Hotel, the event attracted more than 200 dealer representatives from over 60 countries. The three-day programme combined business meetings and presentations with cultural and social activities designed to strengthen connections among participants.Under the theme“Think Big” and the message“Bridging Continents. Powering the Globe.”, Teksan shared its vision for the future and the investment initiatives supporting it. Partners from different markets had the opportunity to discuss the company's growth ambitions and explore new opportunities for collaboration.New Investments and Large-Scale Projects Take Centre StageDuring the business sessions, Burak Başeğmezler, Chairman of the Board of Teksan, and Abdulhalik Emre Teksan, a shareholder in the company, presented Teksan's new investments and its work on large-scale power projects. Burak Başeğmezler outlined the company's ambition to build on more than three decades of experience under its second-generation leadership, alongside its approach to global growth. He provided updates on investments and developments across both the product portfolio and the organisation, emphasising the commitment to carrying the company's legacy forward and building an even stronger future.Abdulhalik Emre Teksan's presentation focused on engineering capabilities and preparations for future investments. He also addressed the roles Teksan and its partners could undertake together in large-scale power projects, highlighting the importance of close collaboration in pursuing opportunities across different markets.Insights into the Global Generator MarketGuest speaker Romain Mocaer, Secretary General of EUROPGEN and Director of Powergen Statistics, delivered a presentation on the generator market. His insights gave partners operating in different countries an opportunity to assess the broader industry outlook and consider their own markets in the context of global developments. Throughout the business sessions, participants shared their market experience and exchanged views on customer needs, areas for growth and opportunities to work together.Partners Discover Istanbul's Cultural HeritageThe social programme included a Bosphorus cruise and a tour of Istanbul's Historic Peninsula, giving participants the opportunity to discover the city's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Partners from around the world also had time to connect beyond the meeting room and strengthen their relationships.Teksan Global Partners Summit provided a platform for sharing the company's investment and growth plans with its international partners, discussing the future of the industry and exploring new business opportunities.

Emrah Ucar

Teksan Jenerator Elektrik San. Ve Tic. A.S.

+90 850 281 9920

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Teksan Global Partners Summit 2026 was more than a meeting point. It was a chance to connect, exchange perspectives, and look ahead together.

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Teksan Brings Together Partners from More Than 60 Countries in Istanbul News Provided By Teksan Jenerator Elektrik San. Ve Tic. A.S. October 13, 2026, 12:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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