Soci's Latest Agentic Skill Puts An AIO And SEO Expert On Every Location Page

The new Dynamic Pages Skill leverages market signals to refresh metadata, schema, and more on every location page, optimizing visibility across search and LLMs.

SAN DIEGO, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOCi Inc., the Agentic Workforce built for multi-location visibility, today launched Dynamic Pages Skill for its Genius Local Search Agent, making the highest-weighted signal in AI and local search a managed, continuous operation for the first time. Every location page a brand owns is now analyzed, restructured, and refreshed every month based on how customers and AI assistants are searching and citing information in each market.Local Pages Are A Top Ranking Factor. Most Are Left to Decay.Google and AI assistants heavily rely on a brand's own local pages to surface relevant information and locations. According to Whitespark's 2026 Local Search Ranking Factors, local page and link signals now drive nearly 57% of local organic visibility and 37% of AI search visibility, outweighing other factors. For a single storefront, keeping one page current is manageable. Multiply that by hundreds to thousands of locations, every month, and local page optimization stops being a project and becomes a staffing problem no enterprise is going to hire its way out of.What the Dynamic Pages Skill Does: Analyze, Update, Refresh, AnswerThe Dynamic Pages Skill puts an AIO and SEO visibility expert on every page. It draws on Google Search Console performance, popular queries, search volume data, competitive insights, and local signals like seasonality, local events and each location's own details to:- Analyze. The agent finds the long-tail queries driving traffic at each location and spots where a page is slipping or missing demand.- Update. It rewrites meta titles, meta descriptions and on-page content when a real trigger calls for it, and protects top-performing pages from unnecessary changes.- Refresh. Each location's Content Spotlight is written from what people search near it and refreshed as searches change. Seasonal content comes with an expiry date and replacement copy, so pages don't keep promoting an event that's over.- Answer. It improves and adds FAQs written the way people really search, with schema built in, so AI assistants find a recent, authoritative answer where they look for one, instead of skipping the location entirely.In control by default. Nothing goes live without approval. Teams can preview how each change will look on the local page before approving it. The agent groups locations with the same signals into one recommendation, so teams review once and publish to every location they choose instead of reviewing page by page. Every recommendation shows its reasoning in plain language, backed by the search data behind it. Published pages can be edited anytime, and the agent learns from every edit and dismissal.AvailabilityThe Dynamic Pages Skill is generally available on October 13, 2026 for the Genius Local Search Agent. Any multi-location brand can request a demo at . Existing SOCi customers can also request a demo through their account team.About SOCiMaking Every Location VisibleSOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with the industry's first and most deployed agentic workforce. With more than 400,000 agents already in market, and built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews, ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's geo-driven landscape. Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi transforms marketing from software you manage into work that gets done, intelligently, consistently, and at scale.Learn more at or contact....

Kaci McBride

SOCi

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SOCi's Latest Agentic Skill Puts an AIO and SEO Expert on Every Location Page News Provided By SOCi October 13, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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