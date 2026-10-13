GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Element by The Living Urn is excited to announce its latest innovations, including new walnut and cherry wood scattering urns, urns made from seashells, and a variety of unique memorial keepsakes and jewelry pieces. The company will showcase its new urns and keepsakes at the upcoming National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) International Convention & Expo, October 25-28, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina.Mark Brewer, company president, commented,“We're excited to introduce our new urns and keepsakes to the thousands of funeral directors attending the upcoming NFDA International Convention & Expo in Charlotte. This includes innovative scattering and modern urns, new cremation jewelry options, as well as our flagship Living Urn that grows a tree from ashes. We will also be displaying some of our other popular urns and keepsakes, including Living Stones, our cremation stone keepsakes, and Living Glass, our glass memorial pieces.”Brewer continued,“Our team continues to innovate and offer families even more options to honor their loved ones in a unique and special way. Over the coming year, we look forward to introducing more unique urns and keepsakes and the continued expansion of our U.S. production footprint.”Element by The Living Urn's 2027 product catalog will be available this month and will feature all of its new urns and keepsakes.For more information, please contact Element by The Living Urn or visit the company at booth 1609 at the upcoming NFDA International Convention & Expo.

Emma Thomas

Biolife, LLC

+1 800-495-7022

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Element By The Living Urn Expands Its Industry-Leading Urn and Keepsake Collections, Will Showcase Innovations at NFDA News Provided By Biolife, LLC October 13, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Manufacturing



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