Capital Region Housing Market Tilts Toward Buyers As High-End Homes Sit Longer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Troy broker Colin McDonald says sellers can no longer count on bidding wars as buyers regain negotiating power heading into the November midterms

- Colin McDonald, Broker-Owner, McDonald Real Estate CompanyTROY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Capital Region's housing market is shifting, and buyers are finally getting room to breathe. That's the view of Colin McDonald, broker-owner of McDonald Real Estate Company, who says homes, especially at the higher end, are staying on the market longer. Sellers are increasingly cutting prices to attract offers."The market is definitely shifting right now, especially the higher-end market," said McDonald. "Homes are sitting on the market longer, and sellers are having to consider price adjustments. Two or three years ago, when interest rates were lower, the market was certainly stronger."In the region's most desirable neighborhoods, the change is especially noticeable. Not long ago, a home priced slightly high would still draw multiple offers, as buyers stretched just to get into a particular area."Four or five years ago, people were willing to overpay for a property just to get into that neighborhood, and sellers were getting these crazy offers," McDonald said. "That's changing. Buyers are finally seeing some relief. They're able to negotiate, and they're starting to have some skin in the game."What's Next: Midterms, Rates and Realistic PricingMcDonald expects the balance to keep moving toward buyers. With the November midterm elections approaching and interest rates that could climb toward 8%, he says buyers may hold an even stronger hand in the months ahead."Buyers could definitely see themselves having the advantage here," McDonald said. "Sellers are going to have to come to the realization that, with all these factors in play, they need to really think about how they price their homes. They can't ask for the crazy numbers they were asking a couple of years ago."For sellers, McDonald's advice is to price realistically from day one rather than chase the market down with a string of reductions. For buyers who sat out the bidding wars of recent years, he says now is the time to re-engage, because negotiation is back on the table.About McDonald Real Estate CompanyMcDonald Real Estate Company is an independent, digital-first brokerage based in Troy, New York, founded in 2021 by broker-owner Colin McDonald. The team has sold hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate across the Capital Region, from the Adirondacks to the Hudson Valley. That includes more than 400 homes across residential, commercial and off-market deals. The brokerage has earned more than 180 five-star reviews on Google and Zillow. It set City of Albany records for the highest multifamily sales in 2020 and 2021. McDonald has been featured on Spectrum News and is a go-to source for real estate commentary for editors at Homes and Realtor. Learn more at mcdonaldrealestateco.

Colin McDonald

McDonald Real Estate Company

+ +1 518-505-4977

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Capital Region Housing Market Tilts Toward Buyers as High-End Homes Sit Longer News Provided By Powerful Media Solutions October 13, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.