Gigsky Launches Cruise + Land Day Pass Esim That Keeps Passengers Reachable After Using Their Data

GigSky cruise eSIM

The daily plan provides 500 MB of high-speed data at sea and in port, and messaging, and navigation apps stay available after the daily allowance is used.

- Sam King

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GigSky, a Palo Alto-based eSIM provider, mobile network operator, and pioneer and leader in cruise eSIM technology, today released the GigSky Day Pass, a cruise eSIM plan with 500 MB of high-speed data per day. The plan works on board more than 290 cruise ships and on land in 200 destinations. Passengers choose how many days they need, and the same plan covers them at sea and in port.

According to the company, its ship coverage now accounts for over 99% of cruise traffic worldwide.

GigSky has long offered fixed-data cruise plans, letting passengers choose how many gigabytes they needed as well as unlimited messaging plans. Now, the Day Pass combines the best of both worlds: 500 MB of high-speed data that resets daily, so passengers don't use it all at once, followed by unlimited messaging and access to essential apps, all at an affordable price. The Day Pass covers both settings with one eSIM, moving from the ship's network to local mobile networks at each port without users changing any settings.

The 500 MB figure comes from GigSky's own usage data. The company found that cruise passengers typically use about that much per day. That is enough for extensive browsing, social media scrolling, email and maps usage during a day at sea or ashore.

Once the daily 500 MB is used, cruisers can continue to use GigSky's Travel Essential apps at no extra cost. These include WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook direct messages, email apps Gmail and Outlook, ride-hailing services such as Uber, Lyft and Bolt, and translation and navigation apps. A passenger who has used the day's allowance posting photos can still connect to family at home, message someone elsewhere on the ship, or find a meeting point at the next port.

The Day Pass is now available in the GigSky app and on the GigSky website. Supported ships are listed so passengers can confirm their ship is covered before they sail. GigSky also offers free trial data, which lets people test the eSIM before buying a plan.

The eSIM only needs to be installed once. Later trips reuse the same eSIM, whether the next one is a Caribbean cruise or a week in Europe. That means no reinstalling and no additional phone storage used.

Pricing starts at $17.99 per day. The price shown in the app is the full cost, and no roaming charges are added afterward. One cruise eSIM covers multiple destinations along the itinerary, with no additional cost for each covered country. The eSIM connects automatically to the best available local network at each stop.

The plan works on eSIM-compatible and unlocked phones. Hotspot sharing is included with no limit on connected devices, so a laptop or a travel companion's phone can run on the same plan. GigSky notes that using the hotspot will use up the daily data faster.

"Even people who plan to switch off on a cruise want to know they can be reached if something comes up at home," said Sam King, CEO at GigSky. "A ship in the middle of the ocean is isolated, and a message that won't go through isn't a reasonable trade-off anymore. We built the Day Pass around the amount of data people actually use, and we made sure the apps they depend on keep working after it runs out."

Sam King added, "Our goal is for people to spend less time thinking about phone settings and more time on the trip itself, whether they're at sea or in a small port town."

More than 2 million people have traveled with a GigSky eSIM. The company says customers often describe it as the eSIM that works where others don't.

About GigSky

GigSky is an eSIM provider and mobile virtual network operator headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company partners directly with local mobile networks to provide data service in more than 200 destinations and on more than 290 cruise ships.

GigSky was invited by Apple to help shape the eSIM standard, and it was integrated into the ecosystem when the iPhone XS, the first eSIM-compatible iPhone, launched. More than 1 million people have traveled using GigSky. The company is an official Visa partner. Learn more at gigsky.

GigSky introduced what it describes as the world's first combined cruise and land eSIM in 2024. Since then, the company has expanded ship coverage from 200 vessels to more than 290 and added options such as trial data. Many travel eSIM plans cover land networks only or a limited number of ships, which leaves passengers checking whether their specific vessel is supported. GigSky's list includes the most popular cruise lines as well as smaller ones.

GigSky is also an official Visa partner and offers discounted data to eligible Visa cardholders who travel on cruises.

Amira Bula

GigSky

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GigSky Launches Cruise + Land Day Pass eSIM That Keeps Passengers Reachable After Using Their Data News Provided By GigSky Inc October 13, 2026, 12:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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