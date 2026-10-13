MEDIA ALERT: NYC Small Business Expo At Javits This Thursday, October 15 - 13,500+ Businesses Registered

More than 13,500 businesses are registered for Small Business Expo's first fall NYC show on October 15, 2026, at Javits Convention Center. Press are invited to cover the event.

Juan Salinas of P-nuff Crunch and Vlad Smolyanskyy of Pinblock join moderator Nicole Denise for the October 15 panel at NYC Small Business Expo, 1–1:45 p.m. ET.

Attendees meet with exhibitors at the Amazon Business booth during a previous Small Business Expo.

Attendees connect on the exhibit floor at a previous Small Business Expo.

A panelist speaks onstage at a previous Small Business Expo.

Press invited to NYC's first fall show at Javits, with AI sessions, founders featured on Shark Tank and business-owner interview opportunities.

- Zachary Lezberg, Founder & CEO, Small Business ExpoNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FOR PLANNING PURPOSESTHIS THURSDAY 10/15: 13,500+ Businesses Registered for NYC Small Business Expo 's First Fall Show at JavitsPress invited to cover New York entrepreneurs, practical AI applications and founders featured on Shark TankWHAT / WHY:Small Business Expo brings its first fall New York City show to the Javits Center this Thursday, October 15. More than 13,500 businesses have registered for the event, added in response to strong turnout and demand for the annual spring show. This marks the first year Small Business Expo is hosting two NYC shows.The one-day trade show and conference offers reporters direct access to the people building and running small businesses, alongside workshops, keynote presentations and exhibitors offering tools for business growth. General admission is free.WHEN:This Thursday, October 15, 20269:30 a.m.–5 p.m. EasternWHERE:Javits Convention Center, Hall 1A429 11th AvenueNew York, NY 10001VISUALS AND STORY OPPORTUNITIES:. Business owners connecting on the exhibit floor and participating in speed networking.. Practical AI sessions exploring how entrepreneurs can save time, improve productivity and grow their businesses.. Local entrepreneurs discussing customer acquisition, hiring, funding and the realities of running a small business in today's economy. Founders featured on Shark Tank sharing what happened before and after their television pitches.FEATURED COVERAGE TIMES:All times Eastern.. 11:15 a.m.–12 p.m.: AI keynote with Takicha and Warrick Roundtree of The Brand Amplifiers, presented by Verizon Small Business Digital Ready.. 1–1:45 p.m.:“Shark Tank Success Stories: Behind the Pitch,” featuring Juan Salinas of P-nuff Crunch and Vlad Smolyanskyy of Pinblock, moderated by Nicole Denise of CoAgency.. 3:15–4 p.m.: Former Disney leader John Formica presents“If Disney Ran Your Business, What Would It Look Like?”INTERVIEW REQUESTS:Contact us to coordinate interviews with Steven Bryant of Small Business Expo, and to request conversations with participating entrepreneurs, exhibitors and speakers.MEDIA RSVP / ACCESS:Please reply with your outlet, estimated arrival time, crew size and interview requests so we can coordinate your visit.Onsite media contact:Steven Bryant @ Small Business Expo...When On Site - Please visit the Exhibitor Services Desk in the Registration Area and ask for Steven Bryant for Press Credentials.EVENT DETAILS AND FULL AGENDA:/city/new-york-city/

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MEDIA ALERT: NYC Small Business Expo at Javits This Thursday, October 15 - 13,500+ Businesses Registered News Provided By Small Business Expo LLC October 13, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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