Mentavi Health Appoints Jason Logan To Lead User-Centered Digital Experiences

Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care across most U.S. states. Its Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD, validated in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, supports assessment of anxiety, depression, and related conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Takeaways- Mentavi has appointed Jason Logan as its new Head of Digital Experience.- Logan brings more than 30 years of experience spanning digital strategy, user experience, web design and full-stack development.- His appointment supports Mentavi's work to create clear, intuitive digital experiences that connect creative vision with technical execution.The StoryMentavi Health, an evidence-based telehealth company specializing in mental health care and treatment, has named Jason Logan its new Head of Digital Experience. A digital strategy and UX leader with more than three decades of experience, Logan will bring a multidisciplinary approach to the company's digital platforms and user experiences.Jason has spent his career building web experiences that are both functional and beautiful. It began in high school designing graphics for a skateboard company, and that creative-to-technical path still shapes his work.Before joining Mentavi Health, Logan held digital leadership roles in the retail, grocery and health care industries. He led website and user experience initiatives, including the redesign and relaunch of a corporate careers website.“In health care, a thoughtful digital experience can make it easier for people to find answers, understand their options and take the next step. I'm excited to help Mentavi Health create experiences that remove barriers, build trust and better serve the people who rely on us,” said Jason Logan, Head of Digital Experience at Mentavi Health.Mentavi Health continues to invest in innovation and usability across its online care experience. Jason's appointment will advance that work, with a focus on improving how people access and navigate care.“Jason brings a rare combination of creative vision, technical expertise and strategic leadership to Mentavi Health. His ability to turn complex challenges into intuitive digital experiences will be invaluable as we continue improving how people access and engage with our services,” said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health.Q&A for ContextWhat does this mean for Mentavi Health's audiences?Logan's appointment brings additional strategic and technical leadership to Mentavi Health's digital experience efforts. His background across UX, design, development and governance gives him the ability to evaluate digital experiences from multiple perspectives while keeping users' needs at the center.That combination is particularly valuable in health care, where digital platforms must make complex information and processes clear and approachable. Logan's experience will help Mentavi Health connect thoughtful design with the technical systems and organizational practices required to deliver consistent experiences.How does Jason approach digital leadership?Logan's career has followed a creative-to-technical path. He began designing graphics for a skateboard company while in high school before moving into web design, full-stack development, user experience and digital strategy.That range allows him to bridge disciplines that are often managed separately. Logan approaches design, technology and governance as interconnected parts of the same user experience. His work also emphasizes creating the standards, processes and team culture needed to make successful digital execution repeatable rather than a one-time achievement.What happens next?As Head of Digital Experience, Logan will bring his blend of craft, strategy and technical expertise to Mentavi Health's evolving digital presence. His work will focus on helping the organization deliver cohesive, user-centered experiences supported by sustainable systems and practices.Logan is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.About Mentavi HealthFounded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as part of Michigan Celebrates Small Business's 2022“50 Companies to Watch” cohort, Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care in most U.S. states, for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults against an in-person clinical interview, with results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.

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Mentavi Health Appoints Jason Logan to Lead User-Centered Digital Experiences News Provided By Mentavi Health October 13, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, World & Regional



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