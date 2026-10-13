Why Senior Living Operators Increasingly Source FF&E The Way Hotels Do

Hospitality inspired senior living environments pair comfort, thoughtful design and inviting shared spaces to create a stronger resident experience.

- Jennifer ChesekORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The first baby boomers turned 80 this year, the leading edge of a demographic shift that is projected to roughly double the nation's 80 and older population by 2045, according to Brookings Institution research. Senior living operators are responding to that wave, and to new construction that has fallen to its lowest levels since 2012, by building communities that look and function less like traditional care facilities and more like hotels. Beyer Brown, a procurement firm that has sourced FF&E and OS&E for both hospitality and senior living properties for more than four decades, is pointing to a shift in how that building gets furnished: senior living operators are increasingly specifying and sourcing FF&E the way hotel owners do.The demand side of that shift is well documented. Senior housing occupancy reached 89.5 percent in the first quarter of 2026, the nineteenth consecutive quarterly increase, according to NIC MAP data, even as new construction lags behind demographic need. On the design side, industry trend coverage this year has centered on language long used in hotel development: communities built around hospitality, wellness, and a sense of destination, with dining concepts built to feel like a neighborhood restaurant rather than a cafeteria, and amenity spaces such as bars, bowling alleys, and golf simulators replacing the traditional activity room."Operators are competing for a resident who has stayed in a well-designed hotel and knows what that feels like," said Jennifer Chesek, Vice Principal, Beyer Brown. "That expectation does not stop at the lobby. It extends to how a dining chair holds up, how a bathroom fixture performs, and how a common area is lit."Sourcing FF&E the way a hotel does means treating it as a coordinated program rather than a series of individual purchases: consistent specification across a portfolio of communities, vendor relationships that can support multiple properties on comparable timelines, and durability standards built for continuous, high turnover use rather than a single household's pace of wear. Senior living carries requirements hotel FF&E does not, including finish and dimension standards that are tied more to elderly resident population, which makes the specification process more intricate. Operators managing that complexity are increasingly looking to procurement partners who already operate at that level of coordination for hospitality clients.Beyer Brown has applied its FF&E and OS&E procurement process across hospitality, senior living, and resort properties throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, working with owners and developers from specification through installation. The company points to this convergence as a durable shift rather than a passing design trend, driven by a demographic wave that will continue to build for two decades.About Beyer BrownFounded in 1978, Beyer Brown is a procurement firm serving hotel owners, developers, and design teams across the hospitality, senior living, and resort industries in North America. For more than four decades, the company has managed sourcing, vendor coordination, and project logistics for new construction, renovations, and multi property programs, working as an extension of its clients' teams from concept through installation.

Jennifer Chesek

Beyer Brown

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Why senior living operators increasingly source FF&E the way hotels do News Provided By Beyer Brown October 13, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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