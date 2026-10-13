Phil Clark's Profitable Engineering Connects Software Delivery to Measurable Business Value

Technology leader and author Phil Clark examines why faster software delivery does not automatically produce better business results.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Software organizations have spent years learning how to ship faster. In Profitable Engineering: Transforming Technology Teams into Strategic Business Partners, Technology leader Phil Clark asks the harder question: Did the work create the value the business expected?At the center of the book is Flow + Realization. Flow makes the movement of work from idea to customer value visible. Realization examines whether that work produced the anticipated outcome and business impact. Together, they connect technology investment to the value it is intended to create for the business and its customers.“Software organizations have become very good at measuring whether work shipped,” Clark said.“That is only half the question. Work has to move, but it also has to matter. Leaders need to understand how work is moving and whether the investment produced the outcome they expected.”Across the major eras of software delivery, from waterfall and Agile to DevOps, product operating models, Value Stream Management, and AI-assisted engineering, Clark argues that delivery problems often stem from how work is funded, prioritized, owned, measured, and led.“This book is a distillation of that journey. It is a rare look into the mind of a leader who understands that while technology changes, the principles of trust, flow, and value remain constant,” said Bob Langan, former President, IT Americas, DHL, and former SVP, Parchment.The book also examines AI through the lens of economics, human judgment, quality, security, and accountability. Clark describes AI as a capacity multiplier: it accelerates the system it enters, amplifying shared understanding when healthy and confusion, weak priorities, and unclear ownership when it is not.Written for executives and digital product, software engineering, and platform leaders, the book creates shared language for technology and business, making invisible work visible and connecting delivery to realized outcomes. Available in print, Kindle, and audiobook on Amazon. More at ProfitableEngineering.About Phil ClarkPhil Clark is a senior technology leader, operator, speaker, and author with more than 25 years of software delivery experience. His work spans global scaling, platform modernization, operating-model transformation, acquisition diligence and integration, product and engineering alignment, and responsible AI adoption. He focuses on improving delivery without sacrificing reliability and building cultures where people can grow, contribute, and lead.

Phil Clark

Book: Profitable Engineering

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Phil Clark's Profitable Engineering Connects Software Delivery to Measurable Business Value News Provided By The Publishing Agency LLC October 13, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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