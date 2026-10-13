Human Element and Wayne Products Launch New Shopify Website

Human Element

Collaborative redesign consolidates three web properties into a streamlined industrial eCommerce and product-selection experience

- Ginny Williams, President of Wayne Products

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Human Element, a full-service eCommerce agency specializing in strategy, development, digital marketing, and ongoing optimization for B2B and B2C businesses, today announced the launch of a new Shopify website for Wayne Products, a Philadelphia-area manufacturer of industrial oil skimmers and filtered blowers. The new site consolidates WayneProducts, Mini-Skimmer and Electra-Kool into a single digital destination designed to make it easier for industrial customers to find, configure and purchase products, locate replacement parts, access technical resources, and request quotes when assistance is needed.

Wayne Products originally approached Human Element for development work on its existing WooCommerce site. As the teams explored the project, Human Element recommended moving to Shopify. Wayne Products agreed the platform was a strong fit for its mixed catalog and eCommerce requirements and was also comfortable with the transition because members of its internal team already had extensive experience working in Shopify and could remain actively involved in development and post-launch management.

The project evolved into a collaborative build. Human Element established the core site architecture, eCommerce framework, migration approach, and product data structure. Wayne Products staff took a hands-on role in the final customer experience, creating the product imagery, site design direction, and customer-facing copy while also developing and refining custom Shopify code and structured product data for the company's complex industrial catalog.

The result goes beyond a standard theme implementation. Wayne Products developed custom variant-specific gallery functionality so that changing a product configuration can also replace the complete image set. This helps customers see the correct imagery for the belt, filter, voltage, stand, pump, or other configuration they have selected instead of a generic gallery containing unrelated variants. Variant-level metadata also powers a Selected Configuration summary that updates with the selected part number, price, and imagery, helping customers verify complex products before ordering.

The new site also treats Wayne part numbers as primary customer information. Predictive search supports exact part-number matching, and configurable product families are organized so customers can compare meaningful configurations without navigating numerous near-duplicate listings. Product collections and application content provide additional paths by model, filter type, voltage and phase, airflow, and application, while replacement belts, filters, FilterKITs, impeller kits, and other service parts are easier to locate independently of complete units.

Wayne Products also built a custom cart workflow for eligible customers who want orders shipped on their own UPS account. The cart captures and validates the necessary account and service information before checkout. Separate freight logic detects products that require LTL handling and removes parcel-specific UPS account options when they do not apply. Together with specialized quote forms, technical downloads, FAQs, and application pages, these features were designed around the way industrial customers actually select and purchase equipment.

“Working with the Human Element team was a genuine pleasure from start to finish. They made a complex project feel easy, and we couldn't be happier with the result,” said Ginny Williams, president of Wayne Products.“The new site gives our customers a far more intuitive way to find the product that best fits their application. We pride ourselves on our customer service, and this streamlined format makes it simple for them to find exactly what they need.”

A significant part of the project involved organizing and completing product information that had previously been spread across multiple sources. Human Element worked with Wayne Products to bring together data from its existing websites, WooCommerce, and internal records, identify missing information, and prepare the catalog for Shopify. Wayne Products supplied and verified the product-specific technical information, configuration details, shipping data, imagery, and customer-facing descriptions needed to support the final catalog.

Human Element also incorporated AI-assisted tools into the workflow to accelerate product-data organization and front-end exploration. Wayne Products retained control of the final product imagery, design direction, copy, technical content, and product-specific customer experience, while Human Element provided the eCommerce strategy and Shopify implementation expertise needed to bring the consolidated site together.

“Wayne Products is a great example of how manufacturers don't necessarily need a massive replatforming project to make a meaningful improvement to their online customer experience,” said Sabra Bander, director of account management at Human Element.“By focusing on the areas that would deliver the most value - consolidating the sites, organizing the product data and giving customers a straightforward way to purchase the full catalog - we were able to create a practical solution that fits the needs of the business.”

The collaborative approach gives Wayne Products a flexible foundation its internal team can continue to manage and evolve after launch. The new site is available at wayneproducts.

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for more than 20 years. B2B and B2C clients include Chempoint, Pentair, Roush Performance, Implus, EOTECH, and more. To learn more, please visit .

About Wayne Products

Wayne Products is a Broomall, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of industrial fluid-maintenance and equipment-cooling products serving manufacturers, machine shops, motor repair facilities, OEMs, industrial distributors, and other B2B customers. Its oil-removal product lines include Mini-SkimmerTM, Mini-Skimmer S, Mini-Skimmer S, Maxi-SkimmerTM, and Skimerator® systems used in machining and coolant applications, parts washing, and other industrial fluid processes. Its Electra-Kool® filtered blower line supports applications including DC motor cooling, electrical enclosure cooling, plastic extrusion, food processing, and fine-dust/clean-room environments. Wayne Products also supplies replacement belts, filters, FilterKITs, impeller kits, pumps, stands, and other service parts, along with selected distributed products. Founded in 1978, Wayne Products began manufacturing Electra-Kool filtered ventilators in 1980 and introduced the Mini-Skimmer in 1989. Wayne Products received U.S. Small Business Administration Woman-Owned Small Business recognition in 2024. To learn more, visit .

Emily Kania

Human Element

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Human Element and Wayne Products Launch New Shopify Website News Provided By Human Element October 13, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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