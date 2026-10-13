Karnataka: No Double Standards On 'Right To Protest', Says CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the right to peaceful protest was fundamental to democracy and asserted that the state could not demand the right to protest in Delhi while denying the same to people in Bengaluru.

Reacting to Monday's incident involving protesters and members of the media, Shivakumar noted that he had taken note of the incident and sought a detailed report on the circumstances that led to the police action.

"If there has been any unnecessary use of force or excess, accountability will follow," he said.

The Chief Minister added that disagreement with the Election Commission, the state government or him personally could not be a reason to deny anyone the right to express their views peacefully.

"Disagreement with the Election Commission, disagreement with my government, or disagreement with me personally does not diminish anyone's right to peacefully express it," he said.

Shivakumar added that Karnataka must uphold the same democratic standards that it expected from the rest of the country, adding that there would be no double standards in dealing with the right to protest.

"We cannot demand the right to protest in Delhi and deny it in Bengaluru. There will be no double standards," he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday morning that the Bengaluru Police's handling of protesters on Monday would be reviewed, stressing that the right to peaceful protest is fundamental to democracy and must be respected and protected.

In a statement, Kharge added that he had instructed the police to ensure that no peaceful demonstration was disrupted.

"The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. It must be respected, protected and never suppressed," he said.

The Home Minister appealed to protesters to cooperate with the police and keep the authorities informed to ensure their safety and protect the rights of others.

"The police are here to protect your rights, not to stand in the way of your voice," he said.

Kharge added that the responsibility of the authorities was not limited to maintaining law and order but also included creating an environment in which every citizen could express dissent freely, peacefully and without fear.

"In a democracy, peaceful dissent is not a threat to law and order. It is a right that law and order must protect," he said.

It can be noted that Bengaluru Police detained and removed a group of protesters near K.R. Circle in Bengaluru on October 12, after they gathered without prior permission to march toward the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office.