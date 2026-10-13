Kremlin Confirms Ongoing US Talks on Ukraine Energy Truce
(MENAFN) Russia is continuing discussions with the United States over a possible ceasefire covering attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, as diplomatic contacts continue alongside separate discussions on energy cooperation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that communication with Washington on the proposed energy truce remains underway. Referring to the issue raised during a previous briefing, he said he had no additional details to provide.
“Contacts regarding this matter are ongoing,” Peskov said, adding that he did not consider Russia’s position on the Ukraine conflict to be connected to a separate agreement under which Moscow could supply diesel to the United States and international markets.
The arrangement was announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Peskov characterized the proposed energy cooperation as a “highly mutually beneficial” aspect of relations between Moscow and Washington.
“This serves the interests of the United States, the interests of global energy markets, and the interests of the Russian Federation; that is why it is happening,” Peskov further said, arguing that European countries could seek to obstruct the agreement.
The Kremlin spokesperson also maintained that Russia would continue offering competitively priced products to international markets, presenting energy exports as beneficial to both participating countries and the wider global economy.
Peskov separately addressed reports concerning the war and potential diplomatic developments. He said Moscow had no information about claims that Washington intended to suspend intelligence sharing with Kyiv. He also declined to comment on a reported peace proposal for Ukraine developed by the United States and European countries.
Another issue raised during the briefing concerned possible compensation for users of Russian technology company Yandex who suffered financial losses following recent Ukrainian attacks on the company's data centers. Peskov said it was premature to discuss a compensation mechanism.
The latest comments follow Trump's Sunday announcement on his Truth Social platform that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to immediately stop attacks against each other's energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking earlier that day, said Kyiv was prepared to suspend strikes against Russian oil refineries if Moscow halted its attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities. He emphasized that any reduction in hostilities would need to be reciprocal and supported by guarantees.
The two sides have therefore outlined conditions for a possible pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, while the Kremlin has confirmed that discussions with Washington are continuing. However, the latest statements did not establish a finalized arrangement or clarify when such a ceasefire might take effect.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that communication with Washington on the proposed energy truce remains underway. Referring to the issue raised during a previous briefing, he said he had no additional details to provide.
“Contacts regarding this matter are ongoing,” Peskov said, adding that he did not consider Russia’s position on the Ukraine conflict to be connected to a separate agreement under which Moscow could supply diesel to the United States and international markets.
The arrangement was announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Peskov characterized the proposed energy cooperation as a “highly mutually beneficial” aspect of relations between Moscow and Washington.
“This serves the interests of the United States, the interests of global energy markets, and the interests of the Russian Federation; that is why it is happening,” Peskov further said, arguing that European countries could seek to obstruct the agreement.
The Kremlin spokesperson also maintained that Russia would continue offering competitively priced products to international markets, presenting energy exports as beneficial to both participating countries and the wider global economy.
Peskov separately addressed reports concerning the war and potential diplomatic developments. He said Moscow had no information about claims that Washington intended to suspend intelligence sharing with Kyiv. He also declined to comment on a reported peace proposal for Ukraine developed by the United States and European countries.
Another issue raised during the briefing concerned possible compensation for users of Russian technology company Yandex who suffered financial losses following recent Ukrainian attacks on the company's data centers. Peskov said it was premature to discuss a compensation mechanism.
The latest comments follow Trump's Sunday announcement on his Truth Social platform that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to immediately stop attacks against each other's energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking earlier that day, said Kyiv was prepared to suspend strikes against Russian oil refineries if Moscow halted its attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities. He emphasized that any reduction in hostilities would need to be reciprocal and supported by guarantees.
The two sides have therefore outlined conditions for a possible pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, while the Kremlin has confirmed that discussions with Washington are continuing. However, the latest statements did not establish a finalized arrangement or clarify when such a ceasefire might take effect.
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