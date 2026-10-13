'I Believe Our Team Can Compete For Title': Dermitzakis Sets Ambitions As Punjab FC Open ISL Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis has set his sights on competing for the Indian Super League (ISL) title as the Shers prepare to begin their 2026-27 campaign against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, with the Greek tactician banking on an extended pre-season, targeted reinforcements and a more combination-oriented style of football to take the club forward.

Having taken charge ahead of the new season, Dermitzakis enters his first ISL campaign with a clear ambition to turn Punjab's sixth-place finish last season into a stronger challenge at the top end of the table. The coach believes the work undertaken over the past few months has given his side the foundation to compete against the league's leading teams.

“Our target is clear. Since we have created a very capable squad, we will try to win every game. I believe our team can compete for the title,” Dermitzakis said.

The confidence comes after Punjab made the most of their pre-season, reaching the semifinals of the IFA Shield after overcoming East Bengal FC in the group stage before losing to eventual champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on penalties in the last four. For Dermitzakis, the tournament offered more than just preparation, allowing his side to test themselves against strong opposition while integrating new signings into the squad.

“We prepared ourselves very well during the long pre-season we had. We managed to add players in positions where we felt we needed reinforcements, and the games we played in the IFA Shield gave us the chance to face big and strong clubs,” he said.

Punjab have assembled a 27-member squad featuring five new foreign recruits alongside an established domestic core and 10 academy graduates. Raphaël Messi Bouli and Alfred Planas Moya, both familiar with the ISL, are expected to contribute in attack alongside Diego Raposo, while midfielder Mickaël Malsa brings experience, and Patrick Bahanack strengthens the defensive unit.

The challenge now is to translate that preparation into results, beginning against an Odisha side looking to recover from an 11th-place finish last season. Punjab have enjoyed the better of recent meetings between the teams, remaining unbeaten in their last three encounters, including a 3-2 ISL victory at the Kalinga Stadium in May and a 3-0 win in the AIFF Super Cup group stage.

Beyond the immediate task of securing three points, Dermitzakis wants Punjab to establish a distinct identity on the pitch. While acknowledging the more direct approach often associated with Indian football, he intends to build a side capable of controlling possession, creating combinations and adapting its approach when circumstances demand it.

“Our philosophy is to try to play good and attractive football. First of all, we should be happy, and the fans should be happy to watch and follow us. Indian football is generally a little more direct and relies on transitions, but we try to do something different and play a more combination-based game. If required, we can also play directly. We need the ability to adapt, with one target in mind: winning.”

That approach will require consistency over a long campaign, particularly as Punjab seek to balance the development of younger players with the demands of competing for results. The presence of 10 academy graduates in the squad reflects the club's continued investment in its youth pathway, while experienced domestic players such as Nikhil Prabhu, Bijoy Varghese, Ricky Shabong and Muhammad Uvais are expected to provide stability.

Defender Khaiminthang Lhungdim echoed the coach's assessment of the team's preparation, pointing to the players' willingness to embrace the tactical demands ahead of the season opener.

“Everyone is ready to fight, and everyone is hungry to play this season again. There is a specific tactic and plan that we have from the coach. We keep following his plan, and it is working well,” Lhungdim stated.

Odisha, meanwhile, arrive in New Delhi with a revamped squad featuring Stephen Eze, Giorgi Aburjania, Mahmoud Eid and Everton, alongside Indian additions Ritwik Das, Nandhakumar Sekar and Imran Khan. Their priority will be to build cohesion quickly after a limited pre-season, making Wednesday's fixture an early test of how effectively the new-look side can come together.

For Punjab, the opening match is an opportunity to give substance to Dermitzakis' title ambitions. A victory would provide an immediate return on their pre-season efforts and offer an early indication of whether the Shers can make a sustained push up the standings in 2026-27.