Saudi-Led Coalition Plans Evacuation Warning Ahead of Sanaa Operation
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced Tuesday that it plans to issue an evacuation warning for civilians in Sanaa, the capital controlled by the Houthi movement, before launching a planned military operation.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said civilians would be urged to leave the designated area to enable forces to carry out what he described as a “precision operation.”
The announcement did not identify the specific location targeted by the planned action or clarify when the operation might begin. No further information was provided about the nature of the mission or the areas that could be affected by the evacuation warning.
The planned operation comes amid renewed tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi group, which controls Sanaa and other parts of the country.
The advance warning is intended to alert residents ahead of the anticipated military action, although the coalition has yet to disclose the scope of the evacuation or the arrangements that may be made for civilians.
With details about the operation still limited, its precise target, timing and potential impact on residents in the Houthi-held capital remain unclear.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said civilians would be urged to leave the designated area to enable forces to carry out what he described as a “precision operation.”
The announcement did not identify the specific location targeted by the planned action or clarify when the operation might begin. No further information was provided about the nature of the mission or the areas that could be affected by the evacuation warning.
The planned operation comes amid renewed tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi group, which controls Sanaa and other parts of the country.
The advance warning is intended to alert residents ahead of the anticipated military action, although the coalition has yet to disclose the scope of the evacuation or the arrangements that may be made for civilians.
With details about the operation still limited, its precise target, timing and potential impact on residents in the Houthi-held capital remain unclear.
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