Generative AI Shifts Digital Marketing Toward a Citation Economy
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence is reshaping online marketing as AI-powered search engines and virtual assistants change how consumers discover information and products. The shift is moving brands away from a traditional model centered on website clicks toward a “citation economy,” in which being referenced and recommended in AI-generated answers is becoming increasingly important.
As platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews gain a larger role in online searches, marketing specialists are placing greater emphasis on producing original, reliable and verifiable content. Experts say brands must distinguish themselves from the growing volume of material generated by AI, with credibility and information quality becoming increasingly important to digital visibility.
A study conducted by Princeton University and partner institutions identified “generative engine optimization,” or “GEO,” as an emerging approach for improving a brand’s presence in AI-generated search results.
The researchers developed a testing dataset known as “GEO-bench,” containing more than 10,000 queries designed to assess how generative search engines process and present information. Their findings indicated that content supported by verifiable statistics, credible citations and expert commentary could improve visibility in AI-generated responses by up to 40%.
The findings come as more internet users turn to AI-generated summaries instead of opening individual links on conventional search engine results pages. In response, marketing agencies are reconsidering established strategies and exploring ways to ensure their clients’ information appears in AI-generated answers.
Industry specialists expect this transition to place greater value on original research, factual accuracy and authoritative sources, potentially reducing the relative advantage traditionally enjoyed by companies with large advertising budgets.
Bunyamin Sarac, co-founder and CEO of Indexa, said brands featured in chatbot responses and AI-generated search summaries could benefit as online traffic moves away from a system primarily measured through clicks.
Sarac explained that generative search platforms assess information using various credibility signals, including “source authority,” “timeliness” and “extractability.” However, he cautioned that the precise mechanisms used to select and cite sources remain unclear because developers do not disclose all the details of their systems.
“Developers of these models do not fully share the details of their source selection mechanism, so we can’t really say that there’s a definitive formula, but research and observation showed certain signals that these models look for,” he said. “AI responses are trained by two sources: the data set used to train the model and web search inquiries at the moment that the answer is generated to a prompt.”
He also pointed to research from the Pew Research Center suggesting that AI summaries can reduce the likelihood of users clicking through to external websites. According to the findings he cited, only 8% of users who viewed an AI summary on Google clicked on one of the displayed links, compared with nearly twice that proportion among users who did not see a summary.
This behavioral change could alter how businesses evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Rather than focusing primarily on attracting large numbers of visitors, companies may increasingly measure whether their products and services are recommended when users ask AI systems important questions during the purchasing process.
“We expect a decline in web traffic from information-seeking inquiries, as visitors who click on a website will be those who have already read the AI summary or done their research through AI and are closer to making a purchase – the metric for success will shift from the number of clicks to the number of times that a product or brand was recommended for critical search inquiries,” he added.
Erdem Dagdemir, co-founder and CEO of Analythick, said conventional search engine optimization (SEO), which has often emphasized technical website performance and large volumes of content, is no longer sufficient on its own. He argued that companies need to adopt strategies that reflect human experiences, customer satisfaction and the credibility of their wider online presence.
“AI does not look at the volume of data but at its qualitative accuracy and depth, synthesizing information by cross-referencing a brand’s digital footprint and asking if the source is trustworthy and whether customers are satisfied,” he said.
Dagdemir emphasized that companies must ensure their public messaging is consistent with their actual performance and customer experiences. He said businesses should improve their operations, communicate effectively with customers and establish trust through a sustained focus on satisfaction.
“Brands must plan their operations, establish effective communication, and build trust by prioritizing customer satisfaction,” he added, noting that if these digital footprints do not corroborate a brand’s corporate promises, AI might completely remove the brand from recommendations.
He also said large language models (LLMs) can draw on online forums and consumer review platforms to identify recurring complaints about companies and products. These discussions may influence whether an AI system presents a brand as a suitable option when responding to user queries.
According to Dagdemir, companies that continue relying on superficial content production and outdated promotional techniques risk losing visibility to competitors that provide detailed, independently verifiable information. As AI systems increasingly synthesize material from multiple sources, businesses may need to pay closer attention to the consistency of their reputation across the internet.
“The clear and fast responses AI chatbots are made to deliver force people and industries to adapt to this new pace, and Türkiye’s ecosystem stands at this threshold of adaptation – while some brands are still using outdated methods to cling to their prominence, the fundamental rule of the new era is no longer about visibility but about reliability, and amid the clutter of information and scarcity of quality content, I think brands that abandon ad-driven strategies in favor of offering genuine and accurate information will gain a significant edge over competitors in AI-generated search responses,” he added.
The shift toward AI-driven discovery is prompting marketers to reconsider how they establish authority, distribute information and measure campaign performance. While conventional SEO remains relevant, the growing influence of generative search is creating additional demands for accurate sourcing, original analysis and clear, accessible content.
For brands, the emerging challenge is not simply to appear prominently in search results but to become a source that AI systems can identify, verify and recommend. Businesses that combine reliable information with positive customer experiences may be better positioned to maintain their visibility as consumers increasingly rely on AI-generated answers to research products and make purchasing decisions.
As platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews gain a larger role in online searches, marketing specialists are placing greater emphasis on producing original, reliable and verifiable content. Experts say brands must distinguish themselves from the growing volume of material generated by AI, with credibility and information quality becoming increasingly important to digital visibility.
A study conducted by Princeton University and partner institutions identified “generative engine optimization,” or “GEO,” as an emerging approach for improving a brand’s presence in AI-generated search results.
The researchers developed a testing dataset known as “GEO-bench,” containing more than 10,000 queries designed to assess how generative search engines process and present information. Their findings indicated that content supported by verifiable statistics, credible citations and expert commentary could improve visibility in AI-generated responses by up to 40%.
The findings come as more internet users turn to AI-generated summaries instead of opening individual links on conventional search engine results pages. In response, marketing agencies are reconsidering established strategies and exploring ways to ensure their clients’ information appears in AI-generated answers.
Industry specialists expect this transition to place greater value on original research, factual accuracy and authoritative sources, potentially reducing the relative advantage traditionally enjoyed by companies with large advertising budgets.
Bunyamin Sarac, co-founder and CEO of Indexa, said brands featured in chatbot responses and AI-generated search summaries could benefit as online traffic moves away from a system primarily measured through clicks.
Sarac explained that generative search platforms assess information using various credibility signals, including “source authority,” “timeliness” and “extractability.” However, he cautioned that the precise mechanisms used to select and cite sources remain unclear because developers do not disclose all the details of their systems.
“Developers of these models do not fully share the details of their source selection mechanism, so we can’t really say that there’s a definitive formula, but research and observation showed certain signals that these models look for,” he said. “AI responses are trained by two sources: the data set used to train the model and web search inquiries at the moment that the answer is generated to a prompt.”
He also pointed to research from the Pew Research Center suggesting that AI summaries can reduce the likelihood of users clicking through to external websites. According to the findings he cited, only 8% of users who viewed an AI summary on Google clicked on one of the displayed links, compared with nearly twice that proportion among users who did not see a summary.
This behavioral change could alter how businesses evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Rather than focusing primarily on attracting large numbers of visitors, companies may increasingly measure whether their products and services are recommended when users ask AI systems important questions during the purchasing process.
“We expect a decline in web traffic from information-seeking inquiries, as visitors who click on a website will be those who have already read the AI summary or done their research through AI and are closer to making a purchase – the metric for success will shift from the number of clicks to the number of times that a product or brand was recommended for critical search inquiries,” he added.
Erdem Dagdemir, co-founder and CEO of Analythick, said conventional search engine optimization (SEO), which has often emphasized technical website performance and large volumes of content, is no longer sufficient on its own. He argued that companies need to adopt strategies that reflect human experiences, customer satisfaction and the credibility of their wider online presence.
“AI does not look at the volume of data but at its qualitative accuracy and depth, synthesizing information by cross-referencing a brand’s digital footprint and asking if the source is trustworthy and whether customers are satisfied,” he said.
Dagdemir emphasized that companies must ensure their public messaging is consistent with their actual performance and customer experiences. He said businesses should improve their operations, communicate effectively with customers and establish trust through a sustained focus on satisfaction.
“Brands must plan their operations, establish effective communication, and build trust by prioritizing customer satisfaction,” he added, noting that if these digital footprints do not corroborate a brand’s corporate promises, AI might completely remove the brand from recommendations.
He also said large language models (LLMs) can draw on online forums and consumer review platforms to identify recurring complaints about companies and products. These discussions may influence whether an AI system presents a brand as a suitable option when responding to user queries.
According to Dagdemir, companies that continue relying on superficial content production and outdated promotional techniques risk losing visibility to competitors that provide detailed, independently verifiable information. As AI systems increasingly synthesize material from multiple sources, businesses may need to pay closer attention to the consistency of their reputation across the internet.
“The clear and fast responses AI chatbots are made to deliver force people and industries to adapt to this new pace, and Türkiye’s ecosystem stands at this threshold of adaptation – while some brands are still using outdated methods to cling to their prominence, the fundamental rule of the new era is no longer about visibility but about reliability, and amid the clutter of information and scarcity of quality content, I think brands that abandon ad-driven strategies in favor of offering genuine and accurate information will gain a significant edge over competitors in AI-generated search responses,” he added.
The shift toward AI-driven discovery is prompting marketers to reconsider how they establish authority, distribute information and measure campaign performance. While conventional SEO remains relevant, the growing influence of generative search is creating additional demands for accurate sourcing, original analysis and clear, accessible content.
For brands, the emerging challenge is not simply to appear prominently in search results but to become a source that AI systems can identify, verify and recommend. Businesses that combine reliable information with positive customer experiences may be better positioned to maintain their visibility as consumers increasingly rely on AI-generated answers to research products and make purchasing decisions.
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