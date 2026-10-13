England, Wales Begin Second Phase of Early Prisoner Releases
(MENAFN) Around 650 prisoners are expected to leave jails across England and Wales early on Tuesday as the government advances a phased release program intended to ease overcrowding in the prison system.
Under the scheme, eligible offenders serving sentences of up to two and a half years can be released after completing one-third of their sentence, rather than the usual halfway point, according to reports. The measure is part of a wider effort to reduce pressure on prisons by bringing forward the release dates of qualifying inmates.
The latest group follows an initial release on Oct. 1, when approximately 700 prisoners serving sentences of less than 19 months were freed under the same policy.
The government intends to release around 5,000 prisoners through successive phases, with the process scheduled to continue until June next year for certain offenders serving longer sentences of more than 12 years.
The number of prisoners expected to qualify has fallen from an initial estimate of 6,000 after officials excluded several categories of offenders. Those barred from the scheme include rapists, the most serious child sex offenders and individuals convicted of manslaughter. Other exclusions cover people convicted of specific offenses, including indecent assault involving members of child grooming gangs.
Despite the government's efforts to address overcrowding, the policy has prompted concerns from victims’ organizations and probation professionals about public safety, monitoring arrangements and the resources available to supervise people after their release.
Alice Russell-Harris, from domestic abuse charity Refuge, warned that the early release of perpetrators could expose survivors to further danger. She said offenders frequently violated license conditions, including restrictions enforced through electronic monitoring and exclusion zones intended to keep them away from victims.
Questions have also emerged over whether electronic tagging systems can be installed quickly enough to monitor released prisoners effectively. Delays in fitting tags could complicate efforts to enforce curfews and other conditions imposed as part of an offender’s release.
Probation services are facing additional pressure as they prepare to supervise those leaving prison earlier than originally scheduled. The union Napo has warned that staff workloads are already excessive and that members are struggling to provide the intensive monitoring required for offenders returning to the community.
Napo General Secretary Ian Lawrence said the growing number of releases was placing significant demands on probation staff and called for additional resources to help the service manage its responsibilities.
The issue comes as the government prepares to present proposals to Parliament for a broader overhaul of the criminal courts system. At the same time, probation officers are preparing to vote in a ballot that could lead to industrial action overpay and working conditions.
The early release program has therefore intensified debate over how the government can address prison overcrowding while maintaining effective supervision and safeguarding victims. Its implementation will depend not only on the number of prisoners released but also on the capacity of probation services and the timely enforcement of conditions designed to reduce risks after release.
Under the scheme, eligible offenders serving sentences of up to two and a half years can be released after completing one-third of their sentence, rather than the usual halfway point, according to reports. The measure is part of a wider effort to reduce pressure on prisons by bringing forward the release dates of qualifying inmates.
The latest group follows an initial release on Oct. 1, when approximately 700 prisoners serving sentences of less than 19 months were freed under the same policy.
The government intends to release around 5,000 prisoners through successive phases, with the process scheduled to continue until June next year for certain offenders serving longer sentences of more than 12 years.
The number of prisoners expected to qualify has fallen from an initial estimate of 6,000 after officials excluded several categories of offenders. Those barred from the scheme include rapists, the most serious child sex offenders and individuals convicted of manslaughter. Other exclusions cover people convicted of specific offenses, including indecent assault involving members of child grooming gangs.
Despite the government's efforts to address overcrowding, the policy has prompted concerns from victims’ organizations and probation professionals about public safety, monitoring arrangements and the resources available to supervise people after their release.
Alice Russell-Harris, from domestic abuse charity Refuge, warned that the early release of perpetrators could expose survivors to further danger. She said offenders frequently violated license conditions, including restrictions enforced through electronic monitoring and exclusion zones intended to keep them away from victims.
Questions have also emerged over whether electronic tagging systems can be installed quickly enough to monitor released prisoners effectively. Delays in fitting tags could complicate efforts to enforce curfews and other conditions imposed as part of an offender’s release.
Probation services are facing additional pressure as they prepare to supervise those leaving prison earlier than originally scheduled. The union Napo has warned that staff workloads are already excessive and that members are struggling to provide the intensive monitoring required for offenders returning to the community.
Napo General Secretary Ian Lawrence said the growing number of releases was placing significant demands on probation staff and called for additional resources to help the service manage its responsibilities.
The issue comes as the government prepares to present proposals to Parliament for a broader overhaul of the criminal courts system. At the same time, probation officers are preparing to vote in a ballot that could lead to industrial action overpay and working conditions.
The early release program has therefore intensified debate over how the government can address prison overcrowding while maintaining effective supervision and safeguarding victims. Its implementation will depend not only on the number of prisoners released but also on the capacity of probation services and the timely enforcement of conditions designed to reduce risks after release.
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