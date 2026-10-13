Bitcoin Volume In MENA Just Tripled To $350 Billion Nobody's Asking Why

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) While Western markets debate ETFs and institutional allocation, an entirely different adoption story is playing out across the Middle East and North Africa. And it has nothing to do with investment.

The Number That Should Be The Story

Bitcoin volume in the MENA region just tripled to $350 billion.

Not doubled. Tripled.

While Bitcoin had its worst year-to-date performance in a decade in Western markets, while capital migrated toward AI stocks and SpaceX IPOs, while institutional investors rebalanced their portfolios away from crypto, the MENA region went the opposite direction.

And almost nobody is asking the obvious question: why?

The answer tells you more about Bitcoin's actual future than any price prediction or ETF approval ever could.

What Western Markets Got Wrong About Adoption

The Western crypto industry spent years measuring adoption in price. Bull markets meant adoption was happening. Bear markets meant it wasn't.

That framework made sense when crypto's primary audience was retail investors and speculators in wealthy markets. For those users, crypto was an investment vehicle. Price determined interest. Interest determined adoption.

MENA breaks that framework entirely.

In a region where currencies devalue, banking access is restricted, capital controls are common, and large populations remain unbanked, Bitcoin is not an investment. It is infrastructure.

The Egyptian pound lost more than half its value between 2022 and 2026. The Lebanese pound effectively collapsed. The Turkish lira has been on a decade-long decline. Across the region, the question for ordinary people is not“what return will I get on Bitcoin?” It is“how do I protect what I already have?”

That question does not disappear when Bitcoin's price drops. It gets more urgent.

The Real Reason MENA Volume Tripled

Three things happened simultaneously in MENA that explain the volume explosion.

First, currency instability accelerated. Multiple currencies in the region experienced significant devaluation in the past two years. When your savings lose 30% of their purchasing power in twelve months, a volatile asset that might lose 20% looks attractive by comparison. Bitcoin's volatility, which scares Western investors, is manageable against the volatility of some regional currencies.

Second, the young population got older. MENA has one of the youngest demographic profiles in the world. The generation that grew up with smartphones and global internet access is now in its mid-twenties to early thirties. They have income. They have savings. And they have no nostalgia for traditional banking because they came of age in a period when traditional banking either excluded them or failed them.

Third, regional remittances finally moved on-chain. The MENA region sends and receives enormous volumes of remittances. Workers in the Gulf sending money home to Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, and Pakistan have historically paid 5 to 8 percent in transfer fees. Stablecoins and Bitcoin cut that to fractions of a percent. At $350 billion in volume, even a small shift in remittance behavior creates enormous numbers.

Why This Is Not The Adoption Story Anyone Expected

The crypto industry has spent a decade imagining how mainstream adoption would happen.

The dream version: friendly regulation, institutional products, easy on-ramps, and widespread public education would eventually convince mainstream consumers in wealthy markets that crypto belonged in their portfolios.

The actual version in MENA: people with limited alternatives, facing real financial pressure, using imperfect tools to solve immediate problems because the traditional system is not solving them.

These are not the same adoption story. And the difference matters enormously for how you think about what comes next.

Western adoption is optional. It competes with other investment choices. It rises and falls with sentiment, regulatory news, and price performance. When AI stocks outperform Bitcoin, Western capital moves to AI stocks.

MENA adoption is structural. It fills gaps the traditional system leaves open. It does not compete with banking for the unbanked because banking is not an option. It does not compete with stable currencies for people holding unstable ones because stable currencies are not accessible.

Structural adoption does not reverse when the price drops. It grows when the conditions that caused it persist. And the conditions causing MENA adoption are not going away.

The Remittance Story Nobody Covers

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries collectively employ tens of millions of migrant workers. Filipinos, Pakistanis, Indians, Egyptians, Bangladeshis, Moroccans. They send money home every month, for years.

Traditional remittance infrastructure extracts enormous fees from these transfers. The World Bank estimates the global average remittance cost at around 6 percent. For a worker sending $500 home every month, that is $360 per year in fees. For someone earning $1,500 per month in a Gulf country, that is a meaningful chunk of income paid to a middleman.

Stablecoins and Bitcoin reduce that cost to almost nothing. A worker in Dubai can send USDT to a family member in Cairo for cents. The family member converts to local currency at a local exchange or simply holds the stablecoin as a dollar-denominated store of value.

This is not a speculative use case. It is a practical one. And it scales with the size of the migrant workforce, which is substantial and growing.

When you see $350 billion in MENA Bitcoin volume and ask why, part of the answer is: because sending money home finally got cheap.

What The Western Crypto Industry Is Missing

The Western crypto industry measures success by metrics that make sense for Western markets: institutional AUM, ETF inflows, regulatory clarity, corporate treasury adoption.

These metrics are relevant. But they capture only one adoption story, and arguably the less durable one.

Institutional investors are fair-weather participants. When AI stocks outperform, they allocate to AI. When Bitcoin underperforms, they rebalance away. The $350 billion in MENA volume did not triple because institutional sentiment improved. It tripled because the underlying conditions that make Bitcoin useful in the region got more acute.

The Western crypto press covers every basis point move in BlackRock 's Bitcoin ETF. It rarely covers the Egyptian pound's devaluation and what it means for middle-class savings. It closely tracks institutional sentiment surveys. It rarely profiles the Pakistani worker in Riyadh who now sends money home in USDT every Friday.

Those stories are less glamorous. They do not come with price predictions or portfolio allocation recommendations. But they represent the version of Bitcoin adoption that does not reverse when the price falls.

Two Adoption Stories, One Asset

Bitcoin in 2026 is living two parallel lives.

In wealthy Western markets, it is a speculative asset competing for institutional allocation against AI stocks, private equity, and other alternatives. Its performance relative to those alternatives determines how much capital it attracts. Right now, it is losing that competition. That is why 2026 has been its worst year-to-date in a decade.

In MENA, it is infrastructure filling gaps in a financial system that has not served large portions of the population. Its performance relative to currency devaluation, expensive remittances, and limited banking access determines how much adoption it attracts. Against those alternatives, Bitcoin looks competitive even when its price is declining.

The interesting question is which of these two adoption stories defines Bitcoin's next decade.

Western institutional adoption is larger in dollar terms today. It is also more volatile. It can evaporate when the narrative shifts.

MENA structural adoption is smaller today. But it is stickier. People who use Bitcoin because their alternative is a devaluing currency do not stop using it because a fund manager in New York decided to rotate into AI stocks.

One of these adoption stories is building something durable. The other is building something sensitive.

The Implication For Anyone Building In Web3

If you are marketing or building in Web3 and you are optimizing exclusively for the Western institutional narrative, you are building for the volatile version of adoption.

The structural version, the one driven by necessity rather than speculation, lives in MENA, sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. It is not driven by price charts or ETF flows. It is driven by the gap between what people need from their financial system and what their financial system actually provides.

That gap is widening in many parts of the world, not narrowing.

The founders and marketers who understand this are building for a different audience with different needs and different motivations. They are not selling yield or portfolio diversification. They are selling access. They are selling the ability to hold value when local currency cannot hold it. They are selling the ability to send money home without paying a tax to a middleman.

That audience is larger, faster-growing, and more structurally motivated than the institutional audience in New York or London.

And most of the crypto industry is still not paying attention to it.

What To Watch

The MENA volume story is not widely covered because it does not come with price predictions. It does not tell you whether to buy or sell. It does not generate the traffic that a Bitcoin price chart does.

But it tells you something more important: who is using Bitcoin, for what, and why.

When you understand that the fastest-growing user base in crypto is using it because they need it, not because they want exposure to an asset class, you understand something about Bitcoin's resilience that Western price charts cannot show you.

$350 billion in volume. Tripled. While Western markets sold.

That is not a coincidence. That is the adoption story crypto was always supposed to be.

It just happened somewhere the industry was not watching closely enough.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.