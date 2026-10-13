ENS Proposes DAO Vote To Launch Upgraded Ethereum Name System

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Name Service (ENS) founder Nick Johnson has submitted a draft proposal to the ENS DAO to activate ENSv2 on Ethereum mainnet, a planned upgrade that would modernize how ENS domains are registered and managed. The proposal centers on freezing new registrations on the legacy ENS registrar while preserving uninterrupted renewals for existing names.

If the DAO approves, ENSv2 would come online through a redesigned registry architecture with updated permissions and more flexible domain management. ENS Labs says it would then transfer remaining administrative control of the upgraded contracts to the DAO, aligning operations more closely with the protocol's governance model.

ENS founder Nick Johnson has filed an executable draft proposal for ENSv2 activation on Ethereum mainnet. The upgrade would stop new registrations on the original registrar while allowing current holders to continue renewing their names. ENSv2 activation depends on domain-record synchronization, and new registrations could be temporarily unavailable for several hours. Existing domain holders are not required to migrate, and ENS Labs has reserved legacy names for their current owners on the upgraded system. The proposal must pass an ENS DAO vote with minimum voter participation and majority approval before execution.

Key takeawaysWhat ENSv2 would change for domains

The proposal outlines a phased transition to ENSv2. According to the draft, new registrations would be directed to the upgraded system only after ENS has synchronized domain records from the current setup. During the handover, Johnson warned that new registrations might not be possible on either the old or the new version for several hours.

This distinction matters for users trying to acquire domains: even if the upgrade is approved, onboarding new registrants could be temporarily delayed until synchronization and activation complete. For existing users, however, the intent is continuity-renewals would continue to function under the upgrade plan without requiring immediate migration.

ENSv2 also introduces a registry architecture designed to be more adaptable than the legacy approach, including changes related to permissions and domain management. While the proposal does not stop at a simple“switch,” the overall goal is to improve how ENS administers domain state as the protocol evolves.

How the migration would work (and what users should expect)

A key point in the draft is that existing holders would not be forced to migrate. The proposal states that names would continue functioning normally, even if they remain on the legacy registrar for the moment. That is complemented by ENS Labs reserving existing names for their current owners on the upgraded system.

In practice, the reserved-name mechanism is intended to remove a risk that domain ownership could be disrupted during the transition window. It also preserves choice: users can migrate when they are ready, rather than being compelled to act on a specific date.

Still, the proposal highlights a period of reduced availability for new registrations. Traders and builders who rely on fresh domain procurement-whether for branding, wallets, or application endpoints-should treat that window as a contingency point when assessing timelines around ENSv2 activation.

Governance hurdles: executable proposal requirements

The ENSv2 plan is not yet live; Johnson's submission remains in draft form and must be advanced to an onchain DAO vote before any changes can be implemented. The process includes specific governance thresholds that executable proposals must meet.

Per ENS governance rules, executable proposals require at least 1% voter participation, which corresponds to 1 million ENS votes, and they also need majority approval over a seven-day voting period. If the vote clears those conditions, the upgrade would then be subject to a minimum two-day timelock before execution.

At the time of the proposal submission, a voting date had not been announced. That leaves ENSv2's exact activation timeline dependent not only on DAO scheduling, but also on voter turnout reaching the participation threshold.

Why the registrar freeze and DAO control transfer matter

The proposal's most operationally significant element is the intended freezing of new registrations on the original ENS registrar once ENSv2 is activated. That design choice reduces ambiguity about where future registrations should land and aligns new name issuance with the updated registry model.

Just as important for governance is what happens after activation. The draft states that ENS Labs plans to transfer its remaining administrative control over the upgraded contracts to the DAO. For users and stakeholders, this is a signal that the protocol's long-term direction is intended to be driven by decentralized governance rather than ongoing centralized administration.

At the same time, the“reserved names” approach indicates ENS Labs is trying to balance decentralization with operational practicality-ensuring continuity for current holders while gradually shifting control and usage to the newer system.

Readers tracking this upgrade should watch for three things next: the onchain proposal's progression to a formal vote, whether the DAO meets the 1% participation threshold, and how ENS handles the synchronization period that could temporarily affect new registrations. Until a voting date and execution schedule are confirmed, the most immediate uncertainty is timing-especially for users planning to register new domains around activation.

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