Seychelles: Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer Of The Industrial Estates Authority

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Chrissant Barbe as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Estates Authority (IEA), effective 1st October 2026.

Mr Barbe holds a Master's Degree in Governance, Management and Sustainable Development from the World Maritime University in Sweden and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute in Tanzania. He also holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Coastal, Continental Shelf and Boundary Management from the University of the Faroe Islands, along with diplomas in General Management and Environmental Science.

He brings over 25 years of experience in the public service, including 16 years in management position, having held various technical, managerial, and senior leadership positions. Prior to his appointment, he served as Director General for Boundary Delimitation and Project Management in the Blue Economy Department. He previously served as Director for Policy Analysis in the same Department and held various positions at the Seychelles Revenue Commission and the Ministry of Health.

Throughout his career, Mr Barbe has gained extensive experience in policy development, strategic planning, project management, property administration, zone and boundary management, building technology, financial management and institutional governance. He has also contributed to the implementation of several national development initiatives and programmes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.