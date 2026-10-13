Reform UK Threatens Sanctions On Six Countries Refusing To Accept Deportees

The party, led by Nigel Farage, outlined the measures as part of a broader plan announced on Monday to suspend the UK asylum system for five years, reject pending asylum applications and deport people whose claims are unsuccessful or no longer accepted under its proposed rules. Reuters reported that the plan would also involve restrictions on countries that refuse to cooperate with deportations.

Reform UK has also pledged to end legal refugee resettlement routes, including schemes for Afghans who did not directly assist British military forces. The party says it would retain arrangements for Ukrainians who fled Russia's full-scale invasion. The proposals could affect Afghan refugees and others who rely on humanitarian protection or resettlement pathways.

The party has further proposed reviewing asylum and humanitarian protection decisions made in recent years, with some people potentially losing their status if their countries of origin are deemed safe. It has also promised to identify people living in Britain unlawfully through a nationwide review using official records. Reform UK says around 10,000 foreign nationals convicted of crimes are currently held in British prisons.

The proposals have drawn criticism from refugee advocates and political opponents, who warn that suspending asylum procedures and accelerating deportations could put vulnerable people at risk, including those who may face persecution if returned to their home countries. The measures remain political proposals and would require implementation through government policy and potentially face legal challenges.