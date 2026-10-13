Russia's FESCO Adds Urumqi To Rail Service To Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russian transport group FESCO has expanded its FESCO Caravan Shuttle rail container service to include shipments from Urumqi, China, to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, sending four container trains to the two Central Asian countries since late August.

This was reflected in the statement by FESCO.

According to the company, the trains arrived at Chukursay station in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Burundai station near Almaty, Kazakhstan, via the Khorgos–Altynkol border crossing. The average transit time was nine days.

FESCO plans to operate regular shipments from Urumqi at a frequency of at least one container train per month, complementing existing services from Xi'an and Chengdu.

“The launch of shipments from Urumqi, in addition to services from Xi'an and Chengdu, allows us to expand our presence in western China and offer shippers additional delivery options to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” said Maxim Bukhanov, CEO of FESCO Central Asia.

Urumqi is an important trade and logistics hub connecting western China with Central Asian markets, he said, adding that the company sees potential in the route and intends to maintain regular shipments based on customer demand.

FESCO Caravan Shuttle was launched in July 2026 to transport containerized cargo from Chinese cities to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan through the Dostyk and Altynkol land border crossings. The first shipments departed from Xi'an.

The service handles a wide range of cargo, including consumer goods, industrial products, equipment and components. FESCO can also arrange pre-carriage within China and truck deliveries to customer warehouses in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, offering door-to-door transportation services.