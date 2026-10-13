Mapstone Launches On Ethereum, Connecting Real-World Locations With Blockchain Ownership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Wall Street accelerates toward tokenization, Mapstone takes a different approach to digital ownership, combining address collecting, housing-market data and on-chain rewards to lay the foundation for new uses of blockchain technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapstone, a blockchain-native platform, is now live on Ethereum, connecting physical street addresses and U.S. postal codes with digital assets people can collect and trade. Users can compete for monetary rewards based on real-world housing-market performance and earn royalties from activity tied to those locations.

The launch comes as financial institutions expand their use of blockchain to represent and transfer assets. Citi Institute projects that tokenized financial assets could reach $5.5 trillion by 2030. In August, BlackRock introduced two new tokenized money-market products, including a share class recorded on Ethereum. These developments extend blockchain technology beyond digital currencies and into traditional financial markets.

But one of the world's largest asset classes still presents significant challenges for tokenization: real estate. A recent article published by the American Bar Association highlights obstacles including connecting blockchain records with legally recognized property ownership and existing recording systems.

A Different Approach to Digital Ownership

Mapstone approaches that opportunity by exploring a different use for the technology, built around something familiar to everyone: physical addresses.

Rather than beginning by tokenizing buildings, Mapstone starts with geography itself, giving physical addresses a unique digital identity on the blockchain. The platform connects those identities with housing-market data, smart contracts and programmable on-chain economics.

Unlike conventional collections built around a preselected set of items, Mapstone draws from the physical world itself. Users can search for any address and have a corresponding non-fungible token (NFT) created on demand on the Ethereum blockchain, a process known as minting. The token serves as a digital identifier for that location, with its creation recorded on-chain. Each location can be minted only once, limiting the supply to one token per address. People can build a portfolio around places that matter to them or markets they follow, without acquiring ownership of the underlying property.

“When I first explored NFTs, I saw the potential for them to do so much more than display artwork,” said Laura Corbett, Co-Founder of Mapstone Labs, who leads the company's technology and product development.“My goal was to utilize the underlying functionality behind NFTs and on-chain ownership to create something people could actively participate in. Growing up, I always enjoyed the excitement and strategy of collecting properties and earning rent in a popular board game we all know and love. I wanted to bring that familiar appeal to actual addresses, using blockchain technology to connect ownership, competition and rewards. That idea became Mapstone.”

Putting Location-Based Assets to Use

The platform offers two types of digital assets: Address NFTs tied to individual street addresses and Neighborhood NFTs tied to U.S. postal codes.

Mapstone's real estate strategy game, Address QuestTM v1.0, turns address collecting into a competition based on real-world housing market performance. Participants earn or lose points on eligible Address NFTs they hold, based on monthly percentage changes in U.S. home values within each address's postal code. With Zillow's Home Value Index (ZHVI) as the current data source, the strategy involves researching local housing markets, choosing where to collect and deciding when to trade.

The prize pool has a funding target of 10,000 ether (ETH), Ethereum's native cryptocurrency. It grows through a share of mint proceeds and sales on the Mapstone Marketplace, with its balance publicly visible on-chain. Once the pool can fund the full payout structure, prizes will be distributed to the top 1,000 players based on their final leaderboard rankings, following winner verification.

Neighborhood NFTs add another use for location-based digital assets, connecting digital ownership of a U.S. postal code with activity tied to addresses within that area. Owners receive 10% of the proceeds from every Address NFT minted within that postal code, plus 1% of their resale value on the Mapstone Marketplace. Royalties are paid automatically in ETH to the owner's Web3 wallet.

The platform also offers a referral program that pays a 5% commission in ETH whenever someone mints an NFT through a participant's referral link.

From Geographic Activity to Real-World Intelligence

As Mapstone grows, minting and trading could reveal geographic demand patterns for its digital assets. The company plans to explore how that activity, combined with real-world location and market information, can support new analytics and help identify where blockchain-native demand intersects with real-world opportunities.

“We see NFTs as a starting point: the ownership infrastructure for a much larger geographic platform,” said William Corbett, Co-Founder of Mapstone Labs, who leads business operations and financial strategy.“Our longer-term ambition is to turn activity on Mapstone into analytics that can shape real estate research, investment decisions and broader real-world asset strategies.”

Mapstone Asset Management (Mapstone AM) is a separate planned initiative that will combine those insights with market research and traditional underwriting to guide real estate investments. Its initial strategy is to use company capital to acquire and manage assets in selected markets. Over time, the company plans to offer its community opportunities to invest in tokenized real estate portfolios through separate investment offerings, subject to applicable eligibility and regulatory requirements.

To explore available addresses, view the Address QuestTM prize pool and start building your portfolio, visit mapstone.io.

About Mapstone Labs

Mapstone Labs LLC is a female-founded blockchain technology company based in New York City. The company builds infrastructure for geographic identity and digital ownership, anchoring real-world addresses on Ethereum and linking physical places with decentralized networks. Its platform combines location-based digital assets, real-world market data, smart contract economics, an NFT marketplace and Address QuestTM, a data-driven real estate strategy game.

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Sources

Citi Institute: Tokenization 2030 – Wall Street On-Chain

BlackRock Expands Tokenized Cash Platform with BSTBL OnChain Shares and BRSRV

American Bar Association: Blockchain Meets Property Law: What Works and What Doesn't