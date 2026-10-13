KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT TO PRESENT AT THE 20Th ANNUAL LD MICRO MAIN EVENT

OLATHE, KS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: KUST) (“Kustom” or the“Company”), a live entertainment and music festival company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stanton E. Ross will present at the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place Oct. 19–21, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Mr. Ross will also hold one-on-one meetings with registered investors during the conference.

Presentation Details:



Event: LD Micro Main Event 20th Annual

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 Time: 3:00 p.m. PT 5:00 p.m. CT



Expected Presentation Topics:

At the conference, Kustom expects to discuss:



Completed divestiture of the video solutions business - On Aug. 4, 2026, Kustom closed the previously announced $6.1 million sale of its legacy video solutions business to Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU), completing the Company's transition to a business focused exclusively on live entertainment and ticketing.

Record Country Stampede attendance - The 30th anniversary Country Stampede Kansas festival, held June 25–27, 2026, at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, drew more than 42,000 attendees, the largest turnout in the festival's history at Bonner Springs.

Expanded programming at Gilley's Park City - Through its multi-season partnership with Ruffin Properties, LLC, owner of Gilley's Gambling Hall Park City in Park City, Kansas, Kustom plans to host up to 20 events at the venue during the 2027 spring, summer and fall seasons. Outlook - Management's outlook for Kustom and TFL following the anticipated closing of the acquisition, including expected synergies and financial projections.



The presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of Kustom's website at the day of the event.

On Sept. 1, 2026, Kustom entered into a definitive Unit Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests of TFL, LLC (dba Tickets For Less) (“TFL”), a wholesale ticketing distribution and live event technology platform. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including financing.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, specializing in large-scale music festivals and end-to-end event management. Its flagship event, Country Stampede, is held annually at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. For additional information, please visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today's date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, (i) the risk that integration or transition operations encounter unexpected challenges; (ii) the risk that the Company's stock price may fluctuate or decline; (iii) the diversion of management's time and attention from ordinary course business operations; (iv) market demand for live event ticketing platforms; (v) risks related to the closing conditions, obtaining required consents and financings; (vi) general economic conditions; and, the risks described in the Company's annual and quarterly filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO at (913) 456-5878