Capital International Highlights Multilingual Access To Its Platform As European Economic Conditions Diverge

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The financial trading platform presents its online trading services in five languages while investors assess higher inflation, an ECB rate increase and uneven growth across Europe



Capital International is highlighting access to its financial trading platform in English, French, German, Spanish and Italian, making information about its online trading services available to visitors across several European markets. The announcement comes as new economic figures show why traders are paying close attention to both euro area policy and conditions within individual countries.



Capital International describes its offering as encompassing online CFD trading alongside other investment services. The company's website presents account options, published spreads and leverage terms, research access and information about managed portfolios, copy trading, stocks and exchange-traded funds. Its five language options give prospective clients a way to examine those features and account terms in their preferred language.



The announcement follows a consequential month for the European economy. Eurostat reported that annual inflation in the euro area rose to 3.2% in August 2026, from 2.9% in July. The rate differed significantly among major economies: Spain recorded 4.6%, Italy 3.2%, Germany 2.9% and France 2.6%. Eurostat also reported that euro area energy prices were 14.3% higher than a year earlier.



On 10 September, the European Central Bank raised its three key interest rates by 25 basis points. The deposit facility rate increased to 2.50%, effective 16 September. In its updated projections, the ECB forecast average euro area inflation of 3.0% and economic growth of 0.9% in 2026, while stressing that the outlook remained uncertain.



Recent growth data underline the variation behind those regional forecasts. Eurostat estimated that euro area GDP grew 0.6% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter. Spain's economy expanded by 0.7%, Germany's by 0.3% and Italy's by 0.2%, while France's GDP was unchanged. For people following forex and CFD markets, those national differences can be as relevant to their research as the region-wide figures.



Capital International says its multilingual approach is intended to make its platform information easier to review across the markets it addresses. Visitors can consult the website's account descriptions, including stated spreads and leverage, before exploring the available services. The site also describes access to investment research and analytics among its account features.



The company's positioning as a forex and CFD broker places that account information in a market where the details of a trading service matter. A prospective client comparing an online CFD trading provider will want to understand which instruments are offered, how trading costs are presented and what tools are available for examining market developments. Capital International's language options provide access to its published information in English, French, German, Spanish and Italian.



More information is available at capitalil.co.



About Capital International



Capital International is a financial trading platform that describes its services as including online CFD trading and other investment options. Its website provides information about account types, spreads, leverage, research access, managed portfolios, copy trading, stocks and ETFs in five languages.

Contact

Alexander Voss Sterling

Capitalil

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

