BIO-Key Names Cybersecurity Veteran Stephen Morrow President Of Portalguard To Drive Accelerated Adoption Of Its Innovative IAM Solution

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) software featuring passwordless, phoneless and tokenless Identity-Bound BiometricTM (IBB) authentication, today announced the appointment of Stephen Morrow as President of PortalGuard®, the Company's flagship IAM platform. Morrow succeeds Mark Cochran, who has retired after 20 years leading the PortalGuard business.

Morrow has held leadership roles across cybersecurity companies, IT operations and cloud software vendors. Most recently, he served as Chief Solution Officer at AirMDR, a seed-stage cybersecurity company, where he built and led a team of go-to-market and technology professionals spanning sales, solution engineering, professional services and customer success, and served as a technical advisor to the board and investors.

Previously, Morrow was Global Vice President of Solution Engineering and Professional Services at Devo, where he led federal, commercial and MSSP teams worldwide and scaled the organization through a period of intense growth including the acquisitions of LogicHub and Kognos. Before Devo, he led solution engineering for North America at Flexera following its acquisitions of RightScale and RISC Networks. He also served as Vice President of Operations and Sales at Hyperlync Technologies, which he helped lead to a successful exit, and spent 12 years at Verizon in engineering and leadership roles, including leading virtualization across Verizon's data centers and the launch of the Verizon Cloud consumer product.

With a career spanning security analytics, detection and response, AI and customer-facing engineering, Morrow brings a front-line view of how identity is attacked and how organizations defend it. He holds a U.S. patent and a Bachelor of Science in Information & Technology.

Mike DePasquale, BIO-key's Chairman and CEO, commented,“Steve brings exactly the combination we want leading PortalGuard: deep roots in security operations, a proven record of building high-performing customer-facing teams, and the ability to turn sophisticated technology into clear customer value. With Passkey:YOU now FIDO certified and AI raising the stakes for identity security, we believe his experience will help accelerate PortalGuard's growth with enterprises and channel partners. We are pleased to welcome him to BIO-key.

“We also thank Mark Cochran for his many contributions in building PortalGuard into the cornerstone of our IAM business, and we wish him the very best in his retirement and future endeavors.”

“AI is making human identity more central than ever. Convincing phishing lures can now be generated at scale, and complex passwords can only go so far,” said Stephen Morrow, President of PortalGuard at BIO-key.“That's why PortalGuard's Identity-Bound Biometrics matter so much: they're a practical, real barrier to fraud and theft because they verify the person behind the credential, not just the device or the password. I'm thrilled to join BIO-key and help more organizations move to phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication in the age of AI.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Forward-Looking Statements

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