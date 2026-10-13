American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) Reports Pulsed-Power Equipment Upgrades, Four Commercial Proposals Under Negotiation And Scientific Review Of Texatrontm Technical Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the“Company”), developer of the proprietary TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM, provided an update on its testing program, prospective commercial relationships and a technical manuscript prepared by Chief Technology Officer Dr. John E. Brandenburg.

Commercial Development Discussions

American Fusion reports that it has delivered four commercial proposals relating to potential TexatronTM deployments and that those proposals remain in active discussions. One proposal has undergone four revisions. The Company has also sent one letter of intent. The Company has not identified the counterparties or disclosed whether the letter of intent relates to one of the four proposals; these figures should not be added together as distinct opportunities.

The Company is separately in discussions with four of five additional data center developers it has identified as potential prospects and is seeking contact with the appropriate representatives at the fifth. Its contemplated commercial model is to retain ownership and operation of TexatronTM systems and supply electricity through negotiated long-term arrangements, subject to successful technology validation, financing, regulatory requirements and definitive agreements.

“Commercial interest is developing alongside the technology,” Nelson commented.“We have delivered four proposals and are working through revisions with prospective counterparties. We are keeping those discussions confidential while the technical program advances, and we will report definitive milestones when there is something concrete to announce.”

Scientific Manuscript and Review

The TexatronTM platform incorporates a proprietary Rifled Toroidal Pinch (“RTP”) architecture that combines pulsed-power plasma compression with toroidal magnetic confinement. The system uses a precision-machined chamber with helical grooves designed to influence the magnetic-field structure as rapidly delivered electrical pulses create and compress plasma. This approach is intended to establish a predetermined magnetic configuration during plasma formation, potentially improving stability and confinement as the plasma reaches higher temperatures and densities.

Dr. Brandenburg's analysis also examines the proposed role of magnetic-flux properties, including helicity and baricity, in supporting stable plasma equilibrium. His Double Invariant framework describes how these properties may be preserved as compressed plasma relaxes toward equilibrium, while the principle of Energy Scale Invariance provides a theoretical basis for investigating whether observations from lower-energy experiments can inform progressively higher-energy testing.

The technical manuscript prepared by Dr. Brandenburg is undergoing scientific review. The Company intends to provide additional information regarding the review process as it progresses and make the report publicly available following formal publication. The review process is intended to provide independent scientific scrutiny of the theoretical framework and experimental observations described in the manuscript.

“Dr. Brandenburg has put the scientific and mathematical foundation of the TexatronTM into a detailed technical report,” Nelson said.“We believe independent scientific scrutiny is important. Once the report completes an appropriate review and is published, we intend to make it publicly available so scientists, engineers, shareholders and prospective partners can examine the work.”

TexatronTM Testing and Equipment

The Company reports upgrades to its electrical switching capabilities and the setup of higher-capacity capacitor banks for the next phase of pulsed-power experiments. These components are intended to improve the delivery and control of electrical pulses used in plasma formation and magnetic compression. The Company is discussing neutron-detection instrumentation as part of its efforts to obtain measurable experimental data.

American Fusion is also evaluating additional potential Texas testing locations to provide greater flexibility for its experimental program. The Company intends to evaluate facility suitability, equipment, safety requirements and available diagnostic capabilities before making a site commitment.

“We have upgraded our switching capabilities and have new, higher-capacity capacitor banks set up for the next stages of testing,” said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion.“We are moving methodically from the proof-of-principle work described in Dr. Brandenburg's report toward progressively more demanding experiments. We are working to obtain reproducible, measurable data that can be independently evaluated.”

Capital Markets

American Fusion is also engaged in discussions with investment banking and capital markets firms regarding potential financing and advisory relationships in connection with its longer-term national exchange uplisting strategy. The Company has evaluated multiple financing proposals and continues to assess potential relationships and structures that it believes would appropriately support its capital requirements and commercialization objectives.

The Company continues to evaluate potential future national securities exchange uplisting opportunities, including the Texas Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. No exchange has been selected, and the Company has not entered into a definitive investment banking engagement in connection with an uplisting. Any potential listing would depend on applicable eligibility requirements, approvals, financing and market conditions.

“Our strategy is to advance the science, testing infrastructure, prospective customer relationships and capital-markets planning together as we work toward commercialization,” Nelson said.“We recognize that meaningful progress ultimately must be demonstrated through testing results and executed agreements.”

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual-property protection and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its TexatronTM platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

View the American Fusion Investor Deck here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the development, testing, validation and commercialization of the TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM; equipment upgrades and future experimental results; potential testing facilities; scientific review and publication of technical research; prospective customer relationships, commercial proposals, letters of intent and power purchase agreements; financing, regulatory approvals and potential uplisting to a national securities exchange. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“target,”“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including scientific and engineering performance, independent validation, equipment and facility availability, financing, manufacturing readiness, regulatory approvals, customer acceptance and market conditions. The TexatronTM platform has not demonstrated fusion ignition, net energy gain or commercial electrical generation. Scientific review does not constitute independent experimental validation, and commercial proposals, discussions and letters of intent do not guarantee definitive agreements, revenue or future deployments. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its development or commercialization objectives or satisfy applicable national exchange listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, including due to risks described in the Company's SEC filings. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. American Fusion undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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