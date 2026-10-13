Maxim Group Initiates Research Coverage Of Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) With Buy Rating And $7.00 Price Target

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) ("Eva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology company developing and commercializing AI-powered platforms across multiple industries, today announced that Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, has initiated equity research coverage of the Company with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $7.00 per share.

The initiation of coverage represents an important milestone in Eva Live's continued efforts to expand its visibility within the institutional investment community as the Company advances its artificial intelligence technologies and diversified commercial operations.

"We are pleased to see growing institutional research interest in Eva Live as we continue executing our long-term strategy," said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live Inc. "Our focus remains on building scalable artificial intelligence technologies, expanding commercial adoption, and creating sustainable value for our shareholders. We believe independent research coverage will help introduce Eva to a broader audience of institutional investors."

Expanding Artificial Intelligence Portfolio

Eva Live continues to develop and commercialize proprietary technologies across several high-growth markets, including:



EvaBrain: An AI-powered marketing platform designed to automate and optimize digital advertising campaigns, improve customer acquisition efficiency, and deliver measurable performance.

NeuroServer: Proprietary artificial intelligence infrastructure supporting advanced automation, data processing, and AI-driven decision-making.

FastQuote: A performance-based consumer acquisition platform expanding into additional service categories. Eva Defense: A subsidiary focused on applying artificial intelligence to autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, communications, and next-generation defense technologies.

The Company believes these complementary business operations provide opportunities to deploy its core AI infrastructure across multiple industries while developing new commercial revenue streams.

Increasing Institutional Engagement

The announcement coincides with Eva Live's participation in the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place October 12–14 in New York City, where Company leadership is engaging with institutional investors and members of the financial community.

The Company views the initiation of independent analyst coverage as another step toward increasing market awareness and communicating its long-term business strategy.

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence technology company developing and commercializing AI-powered platforms across multiple industries. Through its operating businesses and subsidiaries, including Eva Defense Inc., the Company applies artificial intelligence to digital advertising, customer acquisition, autonomous systems, communications, and emerging technology markets.

For more information, visit .

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The firm provides investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, and wealth management services.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include expectations regarding the Company's technology development, commercialization efforts, business expansion, institutional visibility, and long-term growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Eva Live undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The analyst rating and price target referenced herein represent the independent opinions of Maxim Group LLC and do not constitute a projection, guarantee, or endorsement by Eva Live Inc. The Company does not adopt the analyst's price target as its own forecast. Maxim Group has provided investment banking services to the Company, and investors should review the research report's applicable disclosures and potential conflicts of interest.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Javan Khazali

Eva Live Inc.

Phone: 310-229-5981

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