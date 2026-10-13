Roze AI Announces Approximately US$14.8 Million (KRW 19.88 Billion) In New Contracts For AI-Powered Fire Risk Forecasting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additional contracts with existing customers Hajo and IJConstruction at all three sites expected to begin in the first half of 2027

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roze AI Inc. (Nasdaq: RZAI,“Roze AI” or the“Company”) today announced three new contracts secured by its wholly owned Korean operating subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., for redevelopment and commercial projects in South Korea. The contracts include digital twin AI platforms, fire protection equipment and related installation works, with an aggregate value of ~US$14.8 million (KRW 19,884,810,000). All contract values in this release include value-added tax (VAT).

Young Jin Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Roze AI, said,“We are pleased that Hajo and IJ have selected Roze AI for additional redevelopment and commercial sites. Repeat orders from existing customers demonstrate the strong value and trust our platform builds, supporting our plan to expand deployment of our digital twin AI platform in South Korea as we pursue opportunities in North America and other international markets.”

These three additional contracts were entered into with existing customers Hajo and IJ. They cover Hapjeong Districts 5 and 6 in Seoul and Nonhyeon ALT2 at the new Soraepogu Fish Market development in Incheon and are separate from Hajo's Seocho ALT1 and ALT2 contracts and IJ's Nonhyeon ALT1 contract announced on October 6, 2026.

Contract Details

1. Hapjeong District 5 – Hajo ((주)하조): digital twin AI platform and fire protection works for Redevelopment Promotion District 5 at 381-49 Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. Contract value: ~US$6.10 million (KRW 8,182,680,000).

2. Hapjeong District 6 – Hajo: digital twin AI platform and fire protection works for Redevelopment Promotion District 6, a separate redevelopment site at the same street address as District 5 (381-49 Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul). Contract value: ~US$7.49 million (KRW 10,058,070,000).

3. Nonhyeon ALT2 – IJ (주식회사 아이제이): digital twin AI platform and fire protection works for the new Soraepogu Fish Market development at 111-58 Nonhyeon-dong, Namdong-gu, Incheon. Contract value: ~US$1.22 million (KRW 1,644,060,000).

Based on the Company's current project schedules, construction at Hapjeong Districts 5 and 6 and Nonhyeon ALT2 in Soraepogu is expected to commence in the first half of 2027.

The contract amounts are based on preliminary designs and may be revised following detailed design changes. Delivery and installation schedules remain subject to construction progress and mutual agreement under the contracts, which also allow project changes, postponement or cancellation. The stated contract values are not revenue guidance.

The contracts are denominated in Korean won. U.S. dollar equivalents are provided for reference only, using a cross-rate of ~KRW 1,342.13 per US$1 derived from the Bank of Canada's daily exchange rates for October 8, 2026.

Fire Risk Analysis Technology

Roze AI's flagship Fire 4Cast system utilizes data collected from wireless sensors installed in buildings and facilities. The Disaster AI Platform (DAP) analyzes sensor and facility data using AI and digital twin technologies to generate a Fire Risk Index. These technologies are designed to help facility operators identify potential risk signals early and take preventive action.

The Company plans to continue research and development and, drawing on its business experience in South Korea, pursue customers, strategic partners and commercial deployment opportunities in North America and other international markets.

About Roze AI Inc.

Roze AI is a Canadian Physical AI technology company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., in Seongnam, South Korea. The Company's Disaster AI Platform (DAP) analyzes sensor and facility data using AI and digital twin technology to generate a Fire Risk Index that supports fire risk assessment, monitoring and early warning.

For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These concern the anticipated effects and performance of the contracts, construction commencement in the first half of 2027, delivery and installation schedules, potential revenue recognition, technology development and application, international opportunities, strategic partnerships and business strategy. They reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to detailed design changes and contract value revisions; construction progress, delays and mutual agreement on delivery and installation schedules; availability and timing of project financing; project changes, postponement or cancellation; customer requirements, contract performance and revenue recognition timing; technological developments, competition, regulatory requirements and market conditions; the Company's ability to secure and execute agreements in North America and other international markets; and other risks described in its SEC filings. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations / Media Relations

Roze AI Inc.

Investor Relations: Seoghun Cho, COO

Media Relations: Sangmin Lee, Executive Director

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Phone: +82-31-736-5308

Investor Relations – North America

Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

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