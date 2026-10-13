Arqitech Partners With Talos To Put Institutional Digital-Asset Execution At The Core Of Its Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ThinkEquity, an NYSE member firm, launching with the Arqitech platform to add institutional digital-asset trading under their own name, with Talos as the execution layer

BOCA RATON, Fla. and NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqitech, Inc., which builds the orchestration layer for independent broker-dealers, and Talos, provider of institutional technology and data to support the full digital asset investment lifecycle, today announced an agreement under which Arqitech will embed Talos's technology to support digital-asset execution and settlement inside the platform it offers to broker-dealers. The first user of the integration will be ThinkEquity LLC, an NYSE member firm, to enable digital asset trading in the same account as their stocks and bonds, with institutional pricing and liquidity behind the orders.

Clients are starting to expect brokerage accounts to present cash, securities, and digital assets together, with pricing and liquidity at hand. Building connectivity, routing, and a dealer workflow in-house is a long project most small and medium-sized firms will not fund.

Arqitech is the orchestration layer. Onboarding, compliance, and reporting are mapped to the introducing firm's written supervisory procedures, and the firm offers the markets under its own name. By the end of 2026, Arqitech will embed the Talos platform, including dealer and API connectivity, for digital-asset liquidity access, pricing, execution, post-trade analytics, and treasury management.

Talos already connects institutions to the venues and liquidity providers they choose and its technology supports the trading workflow for banks and broker-dealers. Arqitech will use the robust infrastructure Talos has built so small and medium-sized financial institutions can add digital-asset trading alongside the other markets on the platform, including tokenized securities and regulated prediction markets, without standing up a separate stack for each one.

Through Arqitech, ThinkEquity is gaining trading access to crypto, prediction markets, and tokenized assets on one platform, under its own name, with onboarding, compliance, and reporting mapped to its own procedures. Digital-asset pricing, routing, and execution run through the Talos platform. Stocks and bonds stay on the firm's existing order-management and clearing systems. Arqitech does not hold customer assets. Those remain with the clearing firm, or with the qualified custodian, under Rule 15c3-3.

“A broker-dealer on our platform keeps the client and the name. What it does not have to build is the connectivity, the pricing, and the dealer workflow for a multi-asset world. We consider Talos the leader in institutional-grade digital-asset technology and we're excited to deliver that functionality to ThinkEquity and its clients,” said Brian Wasserman, Chief Executive Officer of Arqitech.

“Broker-dealers of every size are being asked to offer digital assets alongside traditional assets,” said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos.“With Talos, Arqitech is giving small and mid-sized firms an easy path to adopting the same execution infrastructure that large institutional trading desks use today for digital assets, without an extensive build.”

“Clients already want digital assets in the same account as the rest of their assets, and they want institutional pricing behind their trades. The Arqitech platform puts multiple assets under one roof, and Talos delivers the digital asset layer. The Arqitech stack gives us a clear competitive advantage,” said Ramnarain“Joe” Jaigobind, Chief Executive Officer of ThinkEquity.

Broker-dealers that want a walkthrough of how the flow sits on their written supervisory procedures can contact Arqitech.

ABOUT ARQITECH, INC.

Arqitech builds the orchestration layer for small and medium-sized financial institutions: a capital markets platform a regulated firm offers under its own name, with onboarding and reporting mapped to its own procedures. The platform is intended to connect firms to tokenized securities, digital assets, and regulated prediction markets. Arqitech operates a validator on the Canton Network and does not take custody. Arqitech is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit .

ABOUT THINKEQUITY LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank and an NYSE member firm with floor brokers on the exchange, providing direct access to point-of-sale liquidity for initial public offerings, up-listings, at-the-market programs, and follow-on offerings, including access to NYSE parity order types. The firm finances public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, and also runs equity research, institutional sales, and debt capital markets. ThinkEquity LLC is a FINRA-member broker-dealer, CRD No. 20996, and a member of SIPC, headquartered at 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York. For more information, visit .

ABOUT TALOS

Talos provides institutional-grade technology and data that supports the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading, portfolio and data systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key providers in the digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians, and more – through a single interface. For additional information, visit .

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Arqitech

Rono Smith, COO

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(888) 277-8077

Product contact

Thaddeus Pryor, Head of Product

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(888) 277-8077

ThinkEquity

Franco Zappone, Head of Business Development

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954-451-1101

Talos

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“plans,” or similar terminology, including references to platform deployment, broker-dealer adoption, asset-class coverage, and regulatory milestones. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technological changes, regulatory approvals, counterparty and vendor performance, and market acceptance, that may cause actual results to differ materially. Naming ThinkEquity as the firm the layer goes live with is a statement of intended adoption. Digital-asset activation requires the firm's election and any required registrations, and the production embed is effective November 1, 2026. Arqitech undertakes no obligation to update these statements.