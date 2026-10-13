Cloudastructure Adds Two New Deployments, Expanding Footprint With Existing Multifamily Customer To Nine Properties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Configurations Feature AI-Powered Surveillance and Remote Guarding for Documentation, Liability Protection, and Lease Compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. ("Cloudastructure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced the addition of two new multifamily communities with an existing portfolio customer, bringing the total number of deployed properties with the operator to nine. The latest deployments, located in Lake Worth Beach and St. Petersburg, Florida, reflect the Company's continued execution of its land-and-expand strategy, as customers expand Cloudastructure's platform across their portfolios after successful initial deployments.

Both properties are configured with AI-powered surveillance and Remote Guarding on select cameras, a deployment model that combines continuous AI monitoring with live intervention when required. The customer is using the platform to generate contemporaneous video documentation that supports lease enforcement, improves liability protection and deters lease violations, illustrating how multifamily operators are increasingly adopting cloud-native security platforms as operational and risk management tools rather than traditional surveillance systems.

"Multifamily operators are asking more from their security platforms than simply recording incidents," said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. "They want systems that help reduce risk, document events as they happen and support day-to-day property operations. That is changing how security technology is evaluated, and it is why existing customers have continued to expand deployments across their portfolios."

McCormick continued, "Every successful deployment creates another opportunity to grow within an existing relationship. As customers become familiar with our platform and the value it delivers, expanding into additional properties becomes a much simpler decision than evaluating a new security provider. That is exactly the type of land-and-expand model we are building across our enterprise customer base."

The expansion builds on a relationship that has grown from five properties earlier this year to nine active deployments today, demonstrating how enterprise customers continue to expand adoption after validating the platform's performance. Across its customer base, Cloudastructure reports a 98% deterrence rate against criminal activity and customer retention of approximately 99%, metrics that management believes support continued portfolio expansion opportunities with existing customers.

As customers standardize on a single cloud-native platform across multiple communities, each additional deployment can typically be implemented more efficiently than the last. Management believes expanding within existing enterprise relationships represents an attractive long-term opportunity to increase recurring subscription revenue while reducing customer acquisition costs.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that requires no proprietary cameras and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening rather than review it afterwards - an approach that has produced a 98% threat deterrence rate and approximately 99% customer retention. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

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Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

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