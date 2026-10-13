Spectral AI's Deepviewtm System Showcased At The 2026 American College Of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Scientific Assembly

The Company showcased its FDA-cleared DeepViewTM System for Burn Indication at this year's Assembly. Widely recognized as the world's largest emergency medicine conference, the event drew an estimated 7,000 attendees.

“Having the DeepView System on display at this year's ACEP Scientific Assembly provided our team a valuable opportunity to engage directly with emergency department decision makers, discuss their wound care assessment challenges, and introduce the DeepView System's potential to support timely and accurate treatment decisions,” said Vincent Capone, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Capone continued,“Emergency care represents a priority market for our commercialization initiatives. Many emergency departments lack ready access to specialized burn expertise, creating a need for tools that support timely, informed treatment decisions. We believe integrating the DeepView System into emergency care workflows will help bridge that gap and provide valuable information to support timely, informed treatment decisions that can improve patient outcomes.”

Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis.

About the DeepView TM System

Spectral AI's DeepView System is a non-invasive, predictive medical device that combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of areas within burn wounds. It was granted De Novo Classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2026 and received its initial UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) authorization in the United Kingdom in February 2024. The DeepView System provides physicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether areas within burn wounds are unlikely to heal within 21 days and may require significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. The image acquisition takes 0.2 seconds, and all image processing and AI model classification takes approximately 20 to 25 seconds. The DeepView System is trained and tested against a proprietary and clinically validated database of over 340 billion pixels of burn wound image data.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by“Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is a predictive diagnostic device that offers physicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to exceed the current standard of care, the DeepView System provides fast and accurate treatment insights to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView System, visit .

The Company's contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) is held and performed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spectral MD. References to the contract, associated awards, related revenue, business opportunities, obligations, and other relevant factors should be understood to refer to Spectral MD as the contracting party unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” sections of the Company's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.