Meeder Investment Management Selects Fundguard To Modernize And Scale Fund Administration

Cloud-Native Investment Accounting Platform Enhances Automation, Real-Time Data and Operational Scalability

- Adam Ness, Chief Operating Officer, MeederNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meeder Investment Management (Meeder) today announced it has implemented FundGuard 's cloud-native investment accounting platform to further modernize their fund accounting operations and expand the ability to serve mutual fund clients, Local Government Investment Pools, and other liquidity products with institutional-grade service and technology. The implementation is part of Meeder's broader investment in modern technology and operational infrastructure designed to support continued growth, enhance scalability and strengthen the client experience.By replacing its legacy fund accounting system with FundGuard's unified platform, Meeder will gain real-time visibility across its Accounting Book of Record (ABOR) and Investment Book of Record (IBOR). The platform will support seamless integration with order management systems, increased operational scalability, and greater automation-allowing teams to focus on the strategic business decision, operational transformation, and what this investment enables Meeder to do differently for its clients.The FundGuard implementation reflects Meeder's continued investment in technology and infrastructure supporting its fund administration capabilities. The platform is designed to combine greater operational scale and automation with the personalized service Meeder provides its clients.“Our decision to partner with FundGuard reflects a commitment to building an operating environment that evolves alongside our business and the needs of our clients,” said Adam Ness, Chief Operating Officer at Meeder.“By creating a more connected and efficient accounting environment, we can enhance the way our teams operate, respond to evolving client needs and support new opportunities across our fund administration business.”FundGuard's platform unifies investment accounting across all asset classes, jurisdictions and investment products on a single cloud-native engine. The solution delivers real-time, multi-view accounting that eliminates fragmented data silos and manual reconciliation, enabling asset managers and fund administrators to scale operations with confidence while reducing total cost of ownership."Meeder Investment Management has demonstrated a clear commitment to modernizing its operational infrastructure in support of long-term client service and growth," said Simon Behan, Chief Commercial Officer at FundGuard. "By investing in modern, cloud-native infrastructure, Meeder is positioning itself to deliver institutional-quality service to a broader range of mutual fund clients, demonstrating the value of automation and scalability for expanding access to excellent fund administration. We're proud to support their growth strategy and commitment to operational excellence."The FundGuard platform will support Meeder's dual focus on administering its own Meeder Funds and delivering comprehensive fund accounting services to external mutual fund clients and Local Government Investment Pools, with particular emphasis on real-time trade processing and start-of-day position reporting to support investment decision-making.---About FundGuardFundGuard is the AI-powered, cloud-native investment accounting platform redefining how asset owners, managers and servicers operate. By unifying support for all asset classes, books of record, investment products, and jurisdictions on a single platform, FundGuard drives digital transformation, operational automation, AI-based insights, and resilient, cloud-native scalability.Trusted by global financial institutions, FundGuard empowers firms to scale with confidence, operate with precision, and stay ahead of what's next. The company is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street, and by leading venture firms such as Blumberg Capital, Key1 Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8.For more information, visit .---About Meeder Investment ManagementFounded in 1974 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Meeder Investment Management is an independent investment management firm with more than 150 professionals serving financial advisors and their clients, government entities, institutions and individual investors. Meeder and its affiliated registered investment advisers oversee more than $190 billion in assets under advisement across a broad range of investment and cash management solutions. Its affiliated registered investment advisers include Meeder Asset Management, Inc., Meeder Advisory Services, Inc. and Meeder Public Funds, Inc.For more than 50 years, Meeder has remained focused on its founding principle of providing investment solutions designed to improve investor outcomes. Working both directly with clients and in partnership with financial advisors, Meeder offers a range of solutions and capabilities including mutual funds, investment portfolios, separately managed accounts, retirement plan services and cash management solutions.*AS OF 12/31/2025. ASSETS UNDER ADVISEMENT CONSIST OF (I) $70.32 BILLION OF REGULATORY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR WHICH MEEDER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT'S REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER AFFILIATES PROVIDE CONTINUOUS AND REGULAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES AS DISCLOSED IN THEIR FORM ADVS AND (II) $120.41 BILLION OF NON-DISCRETIONARY ASSETS AS TO WHICH MEEDER PUBLIC FUNDS PROVIDES STRATEGIC ADVICE OR CONSULTATION BUT DOES NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO EFFECTUATE TRANSACTIONS.---Media Contacts:Leah Curtis, Chief Marketing OfficerMeeder Investment Management...+ 1 614-760-2100

Erika Alter, Director of Marketing & Communications

FundGuard

+1 718-514-5783

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Meeder Investment Management Selects FundGuard to Modernize and Scale Fund Administration News Provided By FundGuard October 13, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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