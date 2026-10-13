Ascent Hospitality Management Culinary Leader To Bring Perkins And Huddle House Innovation To James Beard Hous

Scott Rodriguez, Vice President of Culinary & Product Innovation for Ascent Hospitality, will join fellow culinary professionals at the historic James Beard House.

Scott Rodriguez will join an elite team of culinary professionals at New York City event

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The culinary work happening behind the scenes at Ascent Hospitality Management is stepping into one of the most recognized kitchens in the country. Scott Rodriguez, Vice President of Culinary & Product Innovation for Ascent Hospitality, will join fellow culinary professionals at the historic James Beard House in New York City for the Research Chefs Association's 2026 James Beard House event on Oct. 22 and 23.Rodriguez will be part of the 2026 Research Chefs Association culinary team for“Indivisible: Celebrating the Diversity of America's Culinary Fabric and the Waves of Immigrants Who Weave It,” an event celebrating the many influences that have shaped American cuisine. The two-night event will bring together Research Chefs Association member chefs for an elevated dining experience benefiting the Association and the James Beard House.“Being invited to cook at the James Beard House is an incredible honor and one every chef dreams of, but it's also a reflection of the work our culinary team is doing every day at Ascent,” said Rodriguez.“We're challenging ourselves to think differently about what great food looks like in a family dining environment. That means being more intentional about the ingredients we use, simplifying where it makes sense and putting more focus on the quality and flavor of every dish. The work we're doing for Perkins and Huddle House is happening with the same level of culinary thought and discipline that I'll bring to the James Beard House.”The culinary philosophy Rodriguez brings to the James Beard House is closely connected to what guests can expect to see on the menus at Ascent's two restaurant brands, Perkins and Huddle House. Ascent is taking a fresh approach to culinary development across both brands, with a renewed focus on product quality, thoughtful menu development and making every ingredient count.Rather than adding complexity for complexity's sake, the culinary team is focused on simplifying and elevating menus with dishes that are approachable, craveable and made with quality ingredients. That philosophy is shaping the next generation of food at Perkins and Huddle House, from the products selected for the menu to the way dishes are developed and executed in restaurants.“Scott's experience and passion for culinary innovation are helping us raise the bar across both of our legacy brands,” said Paul Damico, CEO of Ascent Hospitality.“What makes this especially exciting is that we're investing in innovation to make the food our guests already love even better. We're being more intentional about the ingredients and products we use, making smarter choices and creating menus that deliver a great experience from the first bite to the last.”For Ascent, the James Beard House appearance represents more than a night in a prestigious kitchen. It underscores the company's broader investment in culinary excellence and its commitment to bringing that expertise back to the restaurants where guests experience it every day.For more information about Ascent Hospitality Management and its brands, visit .About Ascent Hospitality ManagementAscent Hospitality Management is the parent company of Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, and was founded to acquire and invigorate storied brands to drive long-term growth. With nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the company's mission is "Bringing friends and families together, over delicious food, served from the heart." Huddle House and Perkins each have more than 60 years of serving award-winning, made-to-order breakfast and all-day favorites with a smile to families and friends nationwide. Visit ascenthm for additional information on both brands and franchise opportunities.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Ascent Hospitality Management Culinary Leader to Bring Perkins and Huddle House Innovation to James Beard Hous News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 13, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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