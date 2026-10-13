Beats Of The Heart: Selected Writings Explores Romantic Loss Alongside Faith And Family

Beats of the Heart: Selected Writings by Hector M. Pereira

Hector M. Pereira's poetry collection pairs intimate expressions of desire and heartbreak with Spanish-language poems, family tributes, and gratitude.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love lost is not the only form of love in Beats of the Heart: Selected Writings by Hector M. Pereira. The personal poetry collection places romantic yearning beside a mother's love, a tribute to the author's son, and prayers of thanks. Written in the aftermath of divorce and rediscovery, the volume moves between the pain of separation and the possibility of loving again.

The romantic poems encompass tenderness, desire and vulnerability rather than focusing solely on the end of a relationship. Sensory imagery draws on wind, tears in the night and the sweetness of life to express intimate experiences. These concrete images give readers a way into the collection's emotional range, from moments of passion to the quieter ache of healing.

Family and spiritual reflection broaden that range. Tributes and prayers bring attention to bonds and blessings beyond a romantic partnership, giving gratitude a place alongside longing. Pereira singles out the tribute to his son as a particular point of emphasis. A handful of poems written in Spanish also forms part of the collection, adding another language to its expressions of intimacy.

For readers drawn to confessional verse and love poetry anthologies, the book offers personal writing that holds heartbreak and hope together. Its appeal rests in that combination of emotional directness and varied subjects romantic attachment shares the pages with family affection and faith. Readers interested in poetry about divorce and healing can approach those experiences alongside reflections on other sustaining relationships, rather than through romantic loss alone.

Pereira's personal thoughts, which also appear in the book, provide a stated perspective on these concerns. He describes both wonderful and tragic events as tests of character and faith, and sees growth as possible through those tests. His philosophy emphasizes pride in oneself, getting back up after a fall and taking responsibility for the life one leads. That perspective gives the collection a context beyond its individual expressions of feeling. The author's intended message is that a broken heart retains the capacity for hope. Beats of the Heart: Selected Writings carries that message through poetry concerned not only with what has been lost, but also with desire, belief and thankfulness that remain.

“Inspiration was based on the emotions I was experiencing during this period of time."

Hector M. Pereira was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and raised on New York City's Upper West Side. His poetry has appeared in Forever and A Day, The Best Poems of 1998, and Letters from the Soul in July 2002. He received an Editors Award from the National Library of Poetry. His background includes 19 years with the Immigration and Naturalization Service, 30 years of community and volunteer work, and freelance photography. He retired as a U.S. Homeland Security immigration officer in May 2021.

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Beats of the Heart: Selected Writings Explores Romantic Loss Alongside Faith and Family News Provided By BrightKey PR October 13, 2026, 12:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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