J.A. Fast Unveils The Titanium Mask, A Gripping Supernatural Thriller

The Titanium Mask by J. A. Fast. Available now from Spines!

Fate, obsession, and a deadly relic collide in a haunting tale of wealth, betrayal, and the terrible price of seeing the future.

COLORADO RAPIDS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Published with Spines, The Titanium Mask by J.A. Fast is a seductive and gripping new supernatural thriller that explores the dark allure of knowing the future. Set against the glittering backdrop of immense wealth and inherited grief, this new release masterfully weaves a chilling tale of obsession, betrayal, and ancient secrets that demand a heavy and fatal price.The narrative centers on Monroe Kelly, a wealthy heiress who was introduced to the titanium mask as a young child aboard a Russian ship, the USS Gazelle, where she tragically foresaw the deaths of her own parents. Years later, the mask continues to exert a nefarious hold on her and her family line, keeping them isolated and bound by fear. When the priceless mask is stolen from its display at the Ancient Arts Museum-a breathtaking, six-story glass square in Colorado Rapids-a desperate and deadly search begins.Detective Jezebel Jordan Jones is brought in to solve the mystery of the missing relic, only to find herself entangled in a web of deceit, murder, and supernatural occurrences. Alongside her is Sebastian Sans, an objective specialist who tracks down lost objects and recognizes when they begin to rule the people around them. Together, they must navigate a dangerous group of suspects, including the fiercely protective guardian Cheetah Kawakita and the enigmatic chef Dragan Kilpatrick. As the body count rises with the sudden murder of the museum's housekeeper, the line between justice and survival blurs. The characters are forced to question whether the mask creates evil or merely reveals what already lives inside the person holding it.The Highlights:.A Haunting Premise: Explores the psychological toll and deadly consequences of a relic that grants god-like foresight, showing how seeing the future can ultimately destroy a person's present..Complex Characters: Follows a rich, dynamic cast, including the troubled heiress Monroe Kelly, the sharp-witted Detective Jezebel Jordan Jones, and the enigmatic object specialist Sebastian Sans..Atmospheric Setting: The gripping narrative unfolds in vivid, meticulously crafted locations like the transparent, towering Ancient Arts Museum and the treacherous depths of Dead Run Cavern near the Garden of the Gods..Deep Thematic Roots: Weaves in historical mythology spanning back to the late 1700s, connecting the modern-day mystery to a lineage of cursed Russian ancestry and the dangerous allure of absolute power.Author Insight:"The tragedy of seeing the future is that it invariably destroys the present," says author J.A. Fast. "With The Titanium Mask, I wanted to explore what happens when humanity is given a power it was never meant to wield, and how our deepest fears and obsessions can easily become our undoing."“The Titanium Mask” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author:J.A. Fast is a captivating storyteller with a talent for blending gothic suspense and supernatural intrigue. Fast's work dives deep into the human condition, exploring themes of destiny, profound grief, and the terrifying allure of the unknown.Book Details:.Title: The Titanium Mask.Author: J.A. Fast.Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 979-8-90550-945-2.Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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J.A. Fast Unveils "The Titanium Mask," A Gripping Supernatural Thriller News Provided By Spines October 13, 2026, 12:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Social Media



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