Opposition Mps Reiterate 'Democracy In Danger' As They Arrive For High Tea With Rahul

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The high tea huddle at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's residence, being attended by several MPs of Congress and other opposition parties, is set to chart out the next course of demonstration and protests against the Election Commission's 'arbitrary and flawed' SIR exercise.

From Chief Ministers to noted Parliamentarians, all headed to Rahul's residence in the capital while reiterating that democracy was in danger and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) must step down to restore the sanctity of the institution.

A couple of them, when asked about INDIA bloc's future mobilisation, said that they don't have any information and the LoP will brief them at the meeting.

This comes a day after Rahul and Mallikarjun Kharge spearheaded a protest march to the Supreme Court's doorstep against the CEC's alleged high-handedness.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "The road is hard, but we are willing to travel that road. We want reformation in the Election Commission, and we particularly want the Chief Election Commissioner to resign.”

Samajwadi MP Awadhesh Prasad, arriving for the tea-meet, said, "Democracy is in danger, and the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is under threat. The Election Commission and the government are determined to take away the voting rights granted by Babasaheb."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor refused to comment, while another MP, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, exuded confidence over the building atmosphere and momentum against the EC.

“This is not just a campaign by the INDIA bloc; it is a reflection of people's love on one hand, and their anger and discontent on the other," he stated.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda, speaking about the 'breaking of barricades' during Monday's protest, claimed that a false claim was being made to discredit the movement.

“When the barricades fell, at that very moment, Rahul ji stopped the truck and told us - Go down and control it. And after that, when we went to the back side of the truck, it was decided there that I should sit in the front and control it. So I was already sitting in the front,'' he said.

Notably, Rahul had invited the INDIA bloc MPs, civil society members as well as student organisations for a high tea at his Sunehri Bagh Road residence.

A press conference by the INDIA Bloc leaders is also slated towards the evening, some reports said.