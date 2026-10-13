Military-Backed Power Grab: Pakistan Govt Condemned For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rule

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Oct 13 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Tuesday condemned the Pakistan government's decision to impose emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, describing it as a "military-backed power grab".

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) called for the release of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and other detained leaders, emphasising that rights cannot be suspended through decrees.

"Troops in the streets, an elected chief minister jailed, internet cut: Pakistan's emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a military-backed power grab. Sohail Afridi and all detained leaders must be freed. Rights cannot be suspended by decree," the IHRF posted on X.

The IHRF's statement came after Sohail Afridi and several cabinet members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government detained when the authorities imposed Governor's Rule in the province.

The PTI had reported their detention on October 11, shortly after Pakistan's federal government's imposition of Governor's Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the arrest of Afridi, terming it as a "serious assault on the democratic mandate of the people of the province and undermines constitutional governance." He said that the arrest of Afridi further deepens political polarisation and undermines people's confidence in democratic institutions.

"I strongly condemn the reported arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. The detention of an elected chief minister constitutes a serious assault on the democratic mandate of the people of the province and undermines constitutional governance. Coming in the wake of the imposition of emergency and governor's rule, this action further deepens political polarisation and erodes public confidence in democratic institutions. We demand his immediate release and an end to measures that target elected representatives. Political differences must be resolved through constitutional and democratic means," Akram posted on X.

He also criticised the Pakistan government for imposing emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing it as a "direct assault on the democratic mandate of the people of KP, a clear violation of provincial autonomy, and an unconstitutional attempt to dismantle an elected government."

In a post on X, Akram stated, "I unequivocally condemn the federal government's decision to impose emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Articles 232 and 234. This is a direct assault on the democratic mandate of the people of KP, a clear violation of provincial autonomy, and an unconstitutional attempt to dismantle an elected government. The timing of this move, coinciding with PTI's peaceful long march, lays bare its political intent. We demand its immediate and unconditional withdrawal. The constitutional struggle continues."

On October 11, the Pakistan government imposed emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and placed the province under governor's rule after President Asif Ali Zardari approved the recommendations presented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet, Dawn reported.

The emergency proclamation includes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's districts of Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Mar­wat, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan. The government also approved the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel and assets in support of civil power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan government's decision came at a time when PTI was holding a long march to Islamabad led by Afridi. The PTI has pledged to continue with the planned protest, however, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been ordered to stop any such move.