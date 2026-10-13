Before Investing In A Mutual Fund, What Should You Actually Check Beyond Past Returns?

Past returns offer useful information about a mutual fund, but they do not provide the complete picture. Before investing, individuals may review factors such as the scheme's investment objective, portfolio composition, risk level, expense ratio, exit load, and investment strategy. The investment route and account requirements may also vary depending on how the mutual fund is purchased. Reviewing these factors alongside historical performance may help investors understand a scheme's structure, costs, and risks before deciding how it fits their investment approach.

What Should You Check Before Investing in a Mutual Fund?

Looking beyond historical returns may help investors understand different aspects of a mutual fund before investing. The following factors may be considered during the review.

Investment Objective

Start by checking the scheme's investment objective. It indicates the type of securities and market segments the fund focuses on.

For example, an equity mutual fund may invest primarily in shares, while a debt fund may invest in fixed-income securities. Hybrid funds may combine different asset classes based on their stated strategy.

The objective may help investors understand what the fund is designed to invest in and whether it matches their intended investment approach.

Portfolio Composition

The portfolio shows where the scheme's assets are invested. Investors may review the underlying companies, sectors, securities, and asset allocation, depending on the type of fund.

For equity funds, the largest holdings and sector exposure may provide useful information about concentration. For debt funds, investors may examine the types and credit quality of securities held. For example, when reviewing a Kotak mutual fund, investors may examine its latest portfolio to understand which companies, sectors, or securities have significant exposure within the scheme.

Risk Level

Mutual funds are subject to market-related risks, and the level of risk may differ between schemes. Investors may check the scheme's Riskometer and understand the risks associated with its underlying investments.

A fund investing mainly in equities may experience price fluctuations linked to the stock market. Debt funds may have interest-rate, credit, and liquidity-related risks, depending on their portfolio.

Expense Ratio

The expense ratio represents the expenses charged by a mutual fund scheme for managing its portfolio. These expenses affect the scheme's returns over time.

Investors comparing funds with similar objectives may therefore review their expense ratios along with other relevant factors. A lower expense ratio alone does not determine whether a scheme is suitable for a particular investor.

Fund Manager and Investment Strategy

The fund manager and investment strategy may provide additional context about how the portfolio is managed.

Investors may review the scheme's stated approach, such as whether it focuses on large companies, a particular sector, specific types of debt securities, or a combination of asset classes.

The fund manager's tenure with the scheme may also be reviewed, particularly when assessing how long the current management approach has been in place.

Portfolio Concentration

A fund may hold several securities, but its investments may still be concentrated in a limited number of companies or sectors.

Checking the weight of the largest holdings and sector allocations may help investors understand this concentration. A portfolio with significant exposure to a particular company or sector may respond differently to changes affecting that area.

Exit Load

Some mutual fund schemes charge an exit load when investors redeem units within a specified period. The applicable amount and conditions vary between schemes.

Investors may therefore check the exit-load structure before investing, particularly if they may need access to the money within a shorter period.

How to Invest in a Mutual Fund?

The basic steps may include:

Complete KYC requirements - Investors generally need to complete the applicable Know Your Customer (KYC) process before investing in mutual funds. Choose an investment route - Investors may invest directly through a mutual fund company or use an online investment platform. The account requirements may differ between these routes. Select a mutual fund scheme - Review the scheme's investment objective, portfolio, risk level, expense ratio, exit load, and other relevant details before selecting a fund. Choose the investment method - Investors may choose between a lump-sum investment and a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), depending on the available options and their investment approach. For certain investment routes, such as ETFs, opening a Demat account online may also be required before placing the investment. Enter the investment amount - For a lump-sum investment, enter the amount to be invested. For an SIP, select the contribution amount and applicable frequency. Complete the transaction - Follow the applicable payment and transaction process to place the mutual fund investment request. Review the investment periodically -Investors may review the scheme, portfolio, investment objective, and personal financial circumstances periodically. Changes may be considered when relevant to the investment plan.

Conclusion

Reviewing a mutual fund involves more than examining past returns. Investors may also consider the scheme's objective, portfolio composition, risk level, expense ratio, investment strategy, concentration, exit load, and intended investment horizon. Historical performance may provide useful context, but it remains only one part of the overall review. Checking recent scheme documents and disclosures may help investors understand the investment before committing funds. Online platforms such as 5paisa provide access to mutual funds and related investment tools through their digital platform, which may support investors in managing their investments.