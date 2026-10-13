1St Test: Hazlewood's Six-For Powers Australia To 214-Run Win Over South Africa

MENAFN - IANS) Durban, Oct 13 (IANS) Leading fast bowler Josh Hazlewood produced a match-winning spell of six wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated South Africa by 214 runs in the first Test at Kingsmead Stadium on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a daunting target of 421, South Africa were bowled out for 206 on the fifth and final day, with Hazlewood returning figures of 6-49. Matt Renshaw also played a crucial role with the ball, claiming two wickets to complement his outstanding contributions with the bat.

The defeat ended South African captain Temba Bavuma's unbeaten record in Test cricket as captain. Before this match, he had led the side in 12 Tests, winning 11 and drawing one.

South Africa resumed the final day at 102/4, needing another 319 runs to win or bat out the remaining 90 overs to salvage a draw. Aiden Markram, who was unbeaten on 45 overnight, offered determined resistance and completed his 14th Test half-century, taking 129 balls to reach the milestone.

Markram and Wiaan Mulder put together a 69-run partnership to keep South Africa's hopes alive before Hazlewood broke through, trapping Mulder leg-before-wicket for 29. Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne was dismissed for one soon afterwards, leaving the hosts in further trouble.

Markram continued to fight at one end, finding support from Marco Jansen, who scored 35. However, Hazlewood struck again to bowl Jansen and complete his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, leaving South Africa's lower order exposed.

Markram, who faced 237 balls for his 75, was eventually dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 86th over after edging a good-length delivery. Hazlewood then wrapped up the innings by dismissing Anrich Nortje in the 87th over to seal a comprehensive victory for Australia.

Earlier, Australia had laid the foundation for the win with a commanding first-innings total of 390, built around Renshaw's superb 190. The left-handed batter rescued the visitors after they slipped to 124/6, while Wiaan Mulder led South Africa's bowling effort with four wickets.

Australia's bowlers responded strongly, dismissing the hosts for 284 to secure a 106-run first-innings lead. Pat Cummins led the attack with three wickets, while Hazlewood, Starc and Nathan Lyon claimed two wickets apiece. No South African batter managed to score a half-century in the innings.

Australia strengthened their grip on the match in the second innings, declaring at 314/6 to set the hosts a target of 421. Renshaw continued his outstanding performance with 82, while Nic Maddinson contributed 48, and Cummins provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 32 off just 12 balls.

South Africa now face the challenge of bouncing back in the second Test, scheduled to begin in Gqeberha on October 18.

Brief scores:

Australia 390 & 314/6 decl (Matthew Renshaw 82, Nic Maddinson 48; Anrich Nortje 2-56, Keshav Maharaj 2-5 6) beat South Africa 284 & 206 all out in 86.5 overs (Aiden Markram 75, David Bedingham 46; Josh Hazlewood 6-49, Matt Renshaw 2-39) by 214 runs