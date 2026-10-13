Kyrgyzstan Checks Toktogul HPP's Winter Readiness

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy Altynbek Rysbekov visited the Toktogul Hydropower Plant (HPP), Kambarata-2 HPP, and preparatory construction sites at Kambarata-1 HPP on October 10 during a working trip to the Jalal-Abad region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

"Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy Altynbek Rysbekov visited the Toktogul HPP and inspected preparations of energy facilities for the autumn-winter period," the statement said.

At the Toktogul HPP, the minister reviewed the condition of energy equipment, ongoing repair work, and preparations for the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period.

As part of the modernization, all four generating units at the plant were upgraded, increasing the capacity of each unit from 300 MW to 360 MW. As a result, the plant's installed capacity rose from 1,200 MW to 1,440 MW, increasing its generation capacity by 240 MW.

At Kambarata-2 HPP, Altynbek Rysbekov reviewed the implementation of the project to commission the plant's second generating unit.

At the preparatory construction sites of Kambarata-1 HPP, the minister examined the progress of construction work and the implementation of planned activities. Following the visits, the relevant officials were given instructions.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan relies heavily on hydropower for electricity generation, making the maintenance and modernization of existing plants important for the stability of its energy system. Seasonal changes in water availability and higher electricity demand during the colder months increase the importance of preparing generating facilities for the autumn-winter period.

The Toktogul HPP is one of the country's principal electricity-generating facilities and plays a significant role in the national power system. Upgrading its generating units can increase available capacity and improve equipment reliability, while regular maintenance helps support stable operations during periods of high demand.

Kambarata-1 and Kambarata-2 are among Kyrgyzstan's hydropower development projects aimed at expanding generation capacity. Their implementation is relevant to the country's longer-term efforts to strengthen electricity supply and make greater use of its hydropower resources.