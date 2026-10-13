Monarch Private Capital Closes Federal Historic Tax Credit Investment In Kansas City's ABC & Anderson Redevelopment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Historic Main Street property will be transformed into 52 residences and commercial space while preserving an important piece of Kansas City's commercial and automotive history

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital ABC & Anderson, a historic mixed-use redevelopment in Kansas City, Missouri.

Monarch's investment will support the rehabilitation of the ABC Storage & Van Company Warehouse and the Anderson Electric Car Company Building, two adjacent historic properties along Kansas City's Main Street corridor. The project is expected to generate approximately $2.4 million in federal Historic Tax Credits.

Developed by Exact Holding II, LLC, with architectural services provided by Exact Architects, the project will connect and rehabilitate the two historic structures as a single mixed-use multifamily property with 52 residential units, ground-floor commercial space and rooftop amenity areas. The redevelopment is expected to be completed and placed in service in Q2 2027.

Located at 3244 Main Street in Midtown Kansas City, the project sits along the prominent Main Street corridor approximately two miles south of downtown. The site benefits from direct access to the KC Streetcar and proximity to major employment centers, medical institutions, cultural destinations and the Country Club Plaza. Continued investment along the Main Street corridor, including the streetcar expansion and new mixed-use development, has helped spur additional residential, retail and commercial activity in the area.

The ABC Storage & Van Company Warehouse was constructed in 1908, while the Anderson Electric Car Company Building was completed in 1911. Both properties are individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Anderson building is especially significant as one of the few surviving reminders of Kansas City's early electric-vehicle industry, having served as a regional branch where electric cars and trucks were sold, serviced and maintained. The neighboring six-story ABC warehouse reflects the commercial and industrial growth that helped shape the Main Street corridor in the early 20th century.

The rehabilitation will preserve and restore significant historic features while adapting the buildings for contemporary residential and commercial use. By reusing existing structures rather than replacing them, the project also preserves materials already invested in the buildings and helps reduce construction waste associated with demolition and new construction.

The redevelopment is expected to generate meaningful economic activity, supporting an estimated 204 jobs and generating approximately $8.4 million in income, $11.6 million in GDP and $22.6 million in total economic output, based on the National Park Service's economic impact methodology for Federal Historic Tax Credit-assisted rehabilitation.

The ABC & Anderson redevelopment reflects the broader role historic tax credits can play in attracting private investment to architecturally significant properties, supporting adaptive reuse, creating housing and commercial activity, and generating economic benefits in established communities.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that strengthen communities by creating energy, affordable housing, and jobs. Its funds provide predictable returns through federal and state tax credits in affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, energy, and film. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch maintains offices and professionals across the United States, partnering with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders to advance sustainable economic growth.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

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470-283-8431

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





“The ABC & Anderson redevelopment demonstrates how historic tax credits can help preserve distinctive buildings while creating new opportunities for the communities around them,” said