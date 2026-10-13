Bullfrog AI To Present At The 20Th Annual LD Micro Main Event On October 20, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), an AI company using its proprietary platform to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, today announced Vin Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 20Annual LD Micro Main Event being held October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Mr. Singh is scheduled to present to investors on Tuesday, October 20th at 12:30 p.m. PT. Interested parties are invited to watch the live webcast presentation here. In addition, the live webcast and replay can be accessed publicly on BullFrog AI's Investor Relations website here.

During the conference, Mr. Singh will be available for one-on-one institutional investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative, or BullFrog AI investor relations at ....

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance pharmaceutical R&D and drug target discovery, providing AI-accelerated outputs that are optimized and human-validated. BullFrog AI operates through three complementary capabilities, deployable independently or as a combined platform: bfPREPTM for biology-aware data harmonization, bfLEAP®for causal AI analytics and patient subgroup discovery, and bfARENASTM for structured, auditable decision support. The common thread across all three: every output is traceable, every analytical decision is logged, and every recommendation is designed to be reviewed and validated by the scientific team before it drives a decision.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners' ability to market and sell our offerings and services; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

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