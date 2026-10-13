Acronis Appoints Gerald Caron As Chief Information Security Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cybersecurity leader brings more than 20 years of federal and private sector experience to lead Acronis global security strategy and accelerate Acronis MDR adoption

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced the appointment of Gerald Caron as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Caron will lead Acronis' security strategy and operations, strengthening the organization's overall security posture across the product lifecycle and its internal processes and operations.

“Gerald's cybersecurity leadership across the federal and private sectors will be an important addition to our leadership team,” said Jan-Jaap Jager, CEO of Acronis.“Security is fundamental to how we build, operate, and protect Acronis products and services. Gerald will work closely with our R&D teams to further strengthen security throughout the product lifecycle, while driving a consistent approach to internal security and compliance. His leadership will help us continue to innovate securely as we expand the solutions partners rely on to protect, manage and automate their customers' environments. This includes advancing Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU to help partners strengthen threat detection, incident response and recovery.”









Caron's appointment comes as Acronis continues to advance its cybersecurity capabilities, with its managed detection and response (MDR) service growing more than 50% quarter over quarter and ongoing threat research strengthening protection for partners and customers. The Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), a dedicated team of cybersecurity, AI, and threat intelligence experts, analyzes emerging threats and delivers actionable intelligence to inform stronger defenses. Recent security product launches include Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU, which provides MSPs with 24/7/365 threat monitoring and rapid incident response, and Acronis GenAI Protection, which helps MSPs monitor and govern generative AI usage, protect sensitive data, and defend against malicious prompt manipulation.

As CISO, Caron will oversee security governance and compliance, employee security awareness, and incident prevention, detection, response, and recovery. His global team of security and compliance professionals will also work closely with Legal and business leaders on data protection and privacy, and with IT teams and business owners to strengthen business continuity and disaster recovery.

Caron brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity and IT leadership across government organizations and the private sector. He most recently served as Program Management Director at SAIC and previously as Vice President of Cybersecurity at RIVA Solutions. A former member of the Senior Executive Service, Caron also held CIO roles at the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Health and Human Services and served in multiple technical roles at the State Department.

“Acronis has built a strong cybersecurity foundation that combines security expertise, threat intelligence, and continuous innovation,” said Gerald Caron.“I'm excited to build on that foundation alongside our security, research, and engineering teams. My focus is on ensuring security remains central to how we build, innovate, and operate as we expand and enhance protection for Acronis partners and customers.”

For more information about Acronis' leadership team, visit:

About Acronis:

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit .

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at