Northstar Moving Surpasses 1 Million Meals Through Annual Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With childhood hunger remaining a critical challenge across Los Angeles, NorthStar Moving marks 14 years of helping fill the summer meal gap

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today that its 14th Annual Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive raised $21,455 to provide 85,820 meals through the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, pushing the campaign past a major milestone: more than one million meals provided to children and families in need.

Since Let's Send Hunger Packing began 14 years ago, the generosity of the community has provided 1,003,872 meals for children and families in need. What started as a summer food drive has become an annual reminder of what's possible when people come together around a shared purpose.

“One million meals! I love when you can see the power of a simple idea making a real difference in the world,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm.“Fourteen years ago, we simply wanted to see if we could somehow help make sure children in our community had enough to eat when school was out for the summer and kids can't have their lunch at school. Sadly, for some kids, that's the only meal they can count on. One out of four kids in LA County is what is called“food insecure,” but I think we should call it what it is:“hungry.” And think what it means for a child to be hungry, how are they supposed to concentrate, thrive and become the best versions of themselves when they are worried if they'll have something to eat that day? In this incredible place, this city of angels, this just isn't tolerable. When you start speaking to your family, friends, team members, business partners and the greater community, it turns out that they don't think it's acceptable either. And, collectively, dollar by dollar, can by can, this little idea grew into more than one million meals. I am so grateful to everyone who donated, shared our vision and our message, and helped us reach this milestone. It's an incredible reminder that when we each do a little, together we can do something extraordinary. One million meals is a milestone, not a finish line. Join us, and let's send hunger packing.”

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has recognized the campaign's impact over the years, naming the 2021 Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive its“Top Fundraiser of the Year.”

“Surpassing one million meals is an incredible achievement and a testament to NorthStar Moving's longstanding commitment to fighting hunger,” said Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood.“We are deeply grateful for their 14 years of support and for every donor who helped provide meals for children and families across Los Angeles County.”

NorthStar Moving also thanks Compass Real Estate and OriginPoint Mortgage for partnering on the 2026 Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive and supporting this year's campaign.

Although this year's food drive has ended, hunger has not. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank accepts donations year-round to help provide nutritious food to children and families throughout Los Angeles County.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned NorthStar Moving has earned more awards than any other moving company. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and consistent five-star reviews on Yelp and Google, NorthStar Moving is recognized for excellence in service, workplace culture, sustainability and community impact. Honors include USA Today's America's Best Moving Companies, multiple top rankings by Forbes and Yahoo! Local, ten Best Places to Work awards and seven consecutive years on the Inc. 5,000 list. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading publications including The New York Times' Wirecutter and The Robb Report Collection as well as on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving's mission is to exceed their clients' expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit and or call (800) 275-7767.





CONTACT: Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767...