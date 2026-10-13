Community Management Corporation Leaders Earn Prestigious Industry Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three CMC team members receive professional recognition, highlighting commitment to education, leadership and service excellence

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, is proud to announce that three Community Management Corporation team members have earned significant professional recognition from Community Associations Institute, underscoring CMC's commitment to leadership, education and service excellence in community association management.

Garrett Roberts, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, executive vice president, and Luigi Solloso, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, HOA portfolio manager, earned CAI's Professional Community Association Manager designation, one of the community association management industry's highest professional achievements. Sara Cruz, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, general manager for Potomac Shores, was also elected to a three-year term on CAI's Community Association Managers Council.

The PCAM designation recognizes experienced managers who demonstrate advanced industry knowledge, professional service and a strong commitment to the communities they serve. Roberts and Solloso join an elite group of approximately 3,900 PCAM designees nationwide. The Community Association Managers Council helps shape the future of the industry through education, professional development and leadership. Cruz's election recognizes her industry knowledge, experience and ability to help guide the profession forward.

“These achievements reflect Garrett, Luigi and Sara's dedication to professional growth, industry leadership and the communities we serve,” said John Tsitos, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, president of CMC.“Earning the PCAM designation requires significant experience, education and expertise, while serving on CAI's Community Association Managers Council provides an important opportunity to help shape conversations that impact our profession. We are proud to celebrate these milestones and the continued leadership each of them brings to our organization.”

To earn the designation, managers must have at least five years of industry experience, complete PCAM-level coursework through CAI, earn professional service points through industry involvement such as volunteering on CAI committees or writing articles for publication, complete a 30-day case study of a community property requiring management evaluation and submit an extensive written analysis with corrective recommendations.

As community associations navigate increasingly complex operational, financial and governance priorities, professional education and industry involvement remain essential to delivering effective management solutions. These achievements underscore CMC's commitment to developing experienced leaders who bring advanced knowledge, strategic guidance and service excellence to the communities they manage.

Together, Roberts, Solloso and Cruz bring deep operational expertise and industry leadership to CMC's clients across the Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., region. In their respective roles, they support community associations through strategic guidance, responsive service and a focus on long-term community success.

Community Management Corporation remains committed to investing in professional development opportunities that strengthen its teams and enhance the client experience. Through ongoing education, industry involvement and leadership development, CMC continues to build the expertise needed to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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