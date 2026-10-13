Egain Introduces AI Knowledgeops To Power Trustworthy AI From Living Knowledge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New industry framework keeps AI answers accurate as customer needs, products, and regulations change

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ) today introduced AI KnowledgeOps, an industry framework for keeping enterprise knowledge accurate and ready for AI as a business and its industry keep changing. It gives organizations an ongoing way to make sure the answers and actions AI delivers are consistent and correct, so companies can rely on AI across more of their customer and employee interactions. Alongside the framework, eGain introduced four new capabilities that make it faster and easier for teams to run AI KnowledgeOps every day.

Trustworthy AI Starts with Knowledge

AI makes it easy to produce an answer that sounds right whether or not it is. When an AI agent gets an answer or an action wrong, the business pays for it in a poor customer experience, a higher cost to fix, and compliance exposure in regulated industries. AI models can only be as reliable as the knowledge content they draw from.

Based on eGain's work with enterprises across banking, insurance, and healthcare, around 80 percent of a knowledge base's value tends to come from about 20 percent of its content. That content is often scattered across several systems and buried under duplicates, outdated articles, and guidance written for a different audience. Few organizations have an ongoing way to find it, verify it, and keep it current as their products, policies, and regulations change. Knowledge starts going stale the day a new product launches, a rate changes, or a regulation is updated, and AI ends up repeating whatever it was last given.

The AI KnowledgeOps Process

AI KnowledgeOps runs as a continuous loop. It starts with what a business already has – the conversations happening across every channel and the content spread across its systems – and uses both to uncover the questions that customers are asking and which topics matter most to the business.

Those questions are checked against existing content to find what's missing or incomplete, so teams can close the highest-impact gaps first. Knowledge is tagged and mapped to the products, policies, and rules it relates to so AI can find the right answer for the right person. Answers are then tested against real customer questions and refined until they are satisfactory, with governance built in throughout. One approved source powers every AI agent and channel, with everything personalized for each customer. How each answer, agent, and AI model performs feeds back into the process, along with relevant updates to products, policies, and regulations, so knowledge stays accurate as the business changes and customers and employees get answers and actions they can trust.

New Capabilities That Make AI KnowledgeOps Easier

Four new eGain capabilities help teams drive a more efficient and accurate AI Knowledge Ops process.

WYCA (What Your Customers Ask) is a free tool that reads customer conversations across channels and groups together the many ways people ask the same question. It then shows which questions matter most to the business because they matter most to customers. In just a few clicks, teams can analyze all their conversations to see what knowledge they need and where to put their effort. WYCA runs inside an organization's firewall, so customer data stays secure and private inside the company's own environment.

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“The first thing every executive wants to know before putting AI in front of customers is whether it will get the answer right and take the right action, and both come down to the knowledge behind it," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "AI KnowledgeOps gives companies a repeatable process to make sure it does, even as their business keeps changing. We've spent more than 25 years helping enterprises manage knowledge, and the organizations seeing real results from AI are the ones that treat knowledge as an ongoing practice. The capabilities we're introducing today make that practice faster and easier to maintain, so teams can bring their content together, see what customers actually need, and keep every answer and action current."

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

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