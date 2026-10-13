Daxor To Showcase Blood Volume Analysis Platform At ASN Kidney Week 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Making its ASN debut, Daxor's BVAtechnology delivers precise volume measurement to optimize fluid management and improve complex kidney care.

Key Highlights:

Commercial Presence: Daxor exhibiting at Booth #390 during ASN Kidney Week 2026 in Denver, CO (October 21–25, 2026).

Clinical Focus: Highlighting Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) to address critical fluid overload, cardiorenal syndrome, and dialysis volume management challenges.

Global Reach: Engaging with international nephrology leaders to advance data-driven precision medicine for patients with renal disease.



OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announced today it will exhibit at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) 59th Annual Meeting and Scientific Exposition (Kidney Week 2026) at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, from October 21–25, 2026.

ASN Kidney Week is the largest and most influential international gathering of kidney professionals in the world, bringing together experts dedicated to improving care for more than 850 million people worldwide living with kidney disease. The Scientific Exposition showcases the latest advances in treatment, research, and cutting-edge medical technology across the nephrology community.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #390 to experience Daxor's FDA-cleared, lab-based diagnostic BVA platform, which directly measures total blood, red blood cell and plasma volume. In complex renal care, including cardiorenal syndrome, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and acute kidney injury (AKI)-traditional surrogates like weight changes, clinical exams, and laboratory markers often fail to accurately reflect intravascular fluid status. BVA provides lab-accurate, actionable metrics enabling safer volume unloading while avoiding dangerous fluid shifts.

"Managing fluid balance is one of the most critical challenges in nephrology," said John L. Jefferies, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Daxor. "BVA provides nephrologists with exact, objective volume data, replacing subjective estimations with precision measurement to optimize patient care in both inpatient and outpatient settings."

Daxor's team will be on site to provide live platform overviews, discuss clinical integration, and review reimbursement pathways.

To learn more about ASN Kidney Week 2026 or schedule a direct meeting with Daxor representatives, contact us here.



About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis" - the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

(561)-479-8566 Cell

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