Gutter Supply Accelerates B2B Growth With Bigcommerce And Feedonomics, Replacing 20-Year Legacy Platform With Modern Commerce Engine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gutter and water solutions supplier also leverages Feedonomics to optimize its product feed to Google Merchant Center

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com (Nasdaq: CMRC), the open commerce ecosystem built to help merchants win as AI reshapes how customers discover and buy, today announced that Gutter Supply, a leading distributor of residential and commercial water management products, has launched its new B2B and B2C storefront on BigCommerce and optimized its product data with Feedonomics.

After launching its first ecommerce site in 2004, Gutter Supply operated on a legacy platform managed by a single developer. As the business grew and customer demands evolved, the platform became increasingly cumbersome. Feature implementations that should have taken days or weeks often stretched to over a year. Marketing initiatives, landing page updates and new product experiences were constantly delayed, limiting the company's ability to innovate and respond to market opportunities.

"We spent 20 years building on our custom site, but we eventually hit a ceiling," said Mike Milliman, partner at Gutter Supply. "When a shopping cart upgrade took nine months to a year, we realized we needed a different approach. BigCommerce lets us move at the speed our business demands. Now our marketing team can execute campaigns directly, and we can roll out new features without waiting months for custom development. More importantly, we're no longer dependent on a single person to keep the lights on."

The move to BigCommerce marks a strategic shift toward agility, scalability and contractor engagement. Gutter Supply selected BigCommerce specifically for its built-in B2B capabilities and native support for the contractor sales model. The new storefront supports both retail and contractor accounts with features essential to complex B2B operations: tiered and bulk pricing, account-specific experiences, invoicing, net terms and account management. These features are all native to the platform rather than requiring custom code. Equally important, BigCommerce's flexibility enabled Gutter Supply to layer on specialized capabilities such as Custom Cutting and guided product selection, translating its expert contractor sales process into a self-service digital experience.

In addition to strengthening its ecommerce platform, Gutter Supply leverages Feedonomics, powered by Commerce, to manage and optimize the product feed from BigCommerce to the Google Merchant Center. With the ability to use transformers to adjust its data specifically for the feed without needing to change the underlying product data in BigCommerce, Gutter Supply found it has more flexibility to clean up attributes, adjust values to meet Google's requirements and troubleshoot issues without those changes affecting the source data or other channels.

They have also used Feedonomics to address shipping issues, remove discontinued products, and resolve Google Merchant Center disapprovals. Since launch, Gutter Supply reported it has been able to improve its product approval rate significantly, and its feed is easier to manage and troubleshoot overall.

The BigCommerce platform also powers Gutter Supply's unique QuickShop experience, a guided buying interface designed around how contractors plan and purchase materials for entire jobs. Rather than browsing thousands of individual SKUs, contractors navigate a guided workflow organized by size, material, color and style-selecting "5-inch K-style black gutters," for example-and see all compatible components on a single page. This approach helps contractors assemble complete orders and avoid missing key parts, as well as ensuring every element of a system fits together. Combined with BigCommerce's native shopping list functionality, contractors can save templates for jobs they regularly bid and reorder in seconds, turning a complex, error-prone manual process into a streamlined digital workflow.

Gutter Supply enhanced its Custom Cutting feature that brings a traditionally manual, phone-based sales process online. Contractors can now specify exact gutter lengths they need while the system validates those cuts against the total quantity ordered, preventing errors and reducing back-and-forth communication with sales teams. This level of customization at the point of order represents a competitive advantage for the B2B materials supplier.

"The old platform had features we'd rigged together over the years," Milliman said. "We learned that many of those features like tiered pricing, special contractor pricing and shopping lists are standard B2B capabilities on BigCommerce. More importantly, BigCommerce gave us the flexibility to build the custom features our contractors actually need, like Custom Cutting and guided material selection. They are purpose-built for how contractors buy. I doubt we could have ever developed them on our old platform, and even if we could, we'd have spent a year getting them right."

Gutter Supply's long-term strategy focuses on contractor retention, repeat ordering and strengthening customer relationships. Next year, the company plans to introduce a free-shipping program for contractor accounts based on order value and zone, along with enhanced carrier partnerships. BigCommerce will also provide greater flexibility to test promotions and loyalty programs designed to reward repeat orders and grow long-term contractor relationships.

"A lot of distributors sitting on 20 years of custom code assume replatforming is a two-year project, so they keep patching," said Lance Owide, vice president of B2B products at Commerce. "Gutter Supply looked at the nine-month cart upgrade and realized there had to be a better way. What they got back was speed: their marketing team ships campaigns without a developer in the loop, and the engineering work that's left goes toward improving the buying experience their contractors actually asked for, driving business growth."

"The thing that impressed us about Gutter Supply's approach was their clarity on what contractors needed combined with their willingness to embrace a modern platform to deliver it,” said Tom Di Domenico, executive vice president of digital strategy and technology at Amsive, the BigCommerce partner that oversaw development of the new Gutter Supply site.“With BigCommerce and a composable architecture, we could include purpose-built features like Custom Cutting and QuickShop without reinventing the wheel. The platform's native B2B capabilities let us focus engineering effort on what truly differentiates Gutter Supply in the market, not on building commodity ecommerce features from scratch."

Learn more about how BigCommerce supports B2B businesses:

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Makeswift, Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Commerce.com Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

...