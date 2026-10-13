Detroit Community Survey Finds Broad Support For LVT Units, Cites Crime Deterrence As Top Reason

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader in rapidly deployable security solutions, today released findings from the ACCESS Taskforce Detroit community survey. The Detroit ACCESS Taskforce launched in 2024 in collaboration with the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC), retailers, law enforcement, and government officials to reduce crime through greater collaboration and strategic security technology deployment.

The survey measures perceived safety benefits of LVT Units in retail and quick-serve restaurant settings across four stakeholder groups: 156 community members and shoppers, 18 retail employees, 20 retail managers and loss prevention leaders, and four law enforcement respondents.* Key findings include:



Strong support for continued use of LVT in retail settings. 75.4% of community members, 88.2% of retail employees, and 83.3% of retail leaders said they prefer retailers to continue using LVT in Detroit.

Broad perception of improved safety. Approximately 68% of community members perceive their community as somewhat or much safer since LVT deployment, and 70% rated their community as an overall better place to live. 83% of retail employees and 94% of retail leaders also rated their stores as safer since deployment. Visible security deters crime. Respondents consistently cited that the visible presence of LVT Units helped deter crime, making potential offenders reconsider committing crimes at a location.



When asked about the No. 1 thing that should be done to reduce crime and disorder in Detroit, respondents underscored the need for diverse crime prevention strategies, including community interventions to address poverty and youth unemployment, accountability and consequences for criminal activity, and greater community engagement.

ACCESS Taskforce findings are available at .

*Findings should be read as descriptive of the individuals who responded, not as statistically representative of those populations.

Survey Methodology

Surveys were completed by 198 respondents: 156 community members recruited through social media advertising, and 18 retail employees, 20 retail leaders, and 4 law enforcement respondents recruited through a combination of social media and direct outreach

About the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security (ACCESS) Taskforce

The ACCESS Taskforce is a collaborative public safety initiative first piloted in Opelika, Alabama, and Paducah, Kentucky, to build structured channels and greater alignment for coordinated crime response between retailers, law enforcement, and local governments. The ACCESS Taskforce contributed to a 40% decrease in shoplifting in Opelika, a 43% decrease in trespassing in Paducah, and a 10% drop in overall crime rates in both cities.

About LVT

LiveView Technologies, Inc. (LVT) delivers safety, security, and active intelligence for the physical world by collecting, interpreting, and acting on real-time information. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT's enterprise SaaS and HaaS solutions are used by retailers, critical infrastructure, and municipalities. LVT products are proudly assembled in the USA with foreign and domestic parts. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Hannah Matthews

LVT

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