Northwest Registered Agent Nominated For Best Business Formation Service In Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Registered Agent has been nominated for Best Business Formation Service in Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards. Voting opened October 7, giving readers the opportunity to support the company in the category.

The Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards recognize businesses across a range of categories, with winners determined by public vote. Results will be announced November 18, 2026.

“We're honored to be nominated in this category,” said Laurel Smith, Senior Manager of Marketing & Social Engagement at Northwest Registered Agent.“For more than 25 years, we've focused on helping people start and maintain their businesses with personalized support, full identity services, and a commitment to true privacy protection. This nomination is a reflection of the deep trust our customers place in us every day.”

Northwest Registered Agent is the largest Corporate Filing Service in the country. The company is known for its legendary customer service with U-S based Corporate Guides® and unwavering Privacy by Default® guarantee. It specializes in helping customers start and grow their own companies with identity tools like a free domain name, email address, website and phone number. Northwest is also leading the industry by connecting its services with AI agents that help entrepreneurs manage their business.

“We're laser focused on making business formation easier and more accessible for everyone,” said Smith.“By putting AI to work in smarter ways and using agents to simplify the process of starting a business, we're helping entrepreneurs spend more of their time building real success and independence.”

Northwest Registered Agent invites customers, partners and the small business community to vote daily through November 4, 2026.

Vote for Northwest Registered Agent: Newsweek's Best Business Formation Service voting page

About Northwest Registered Agent

Northwest Registered Agent is a privately owned, debt-free Business Identity Service that provides registered agent service, compliance, business formation, and free identity services in all 50 states. With an all in-house product suite, Northwest is dedicated to protecting privacy and giving owners the tools they need to succeed-without sacrificing service, integrity, or price. Learn more at

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